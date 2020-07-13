/
61 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Provo, UT
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant View
1775 N Lambert Lane
1775 South Lambert Lane, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1775 N Lambert Lane Available 09/01/20 UPSTAIRS ONLY AVAILABLE! FOR RENT BY BYU!!! - This home is located right by the Marriot Center by BYU. This 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom house comes with a 2 car garage and a large yard and a ton of living space.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Hills
3666 Little Rock Ln
3666 Little Rock Drive, Provo, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3546 sqft
You will fall in love with this charming townhome in the heart of Provo! Centrally located by Timpview Highschool, Little Rock Canyon, local shopping malls and more! Spanning with over 3,500 square feet you will enjoy walk in closets, three cozy
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
River Bottoms
308 W. 4650 N.
308 West 4650 North, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2361 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Georgetown townhome located close to BYU, UVU and shopping in the exclusive Provo Riverwoods. Includes over 2300 finished sq. ft.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin South
674 West Meadow Drive
674 South 650 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
The Meadows Close to downtown Provo is the perfect combination of close downtown living and convenience. With brand-new construction and never-before-lived-in units, you could be first to claim a corner of this community as your Home.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Dixon
880 W 300 N
880 West 300 North, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$750
840 sqft
This cozy apartment comes with a spacious living room, 2 lovely bedrooms, refrigerator, washer & dryer, oven, and is cable ready. Dogs : No Cats: No Pets Negotiable : No Date Available: 06/27/2020 Security Deposit: $750.00 Lease Initiation: $200.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Franklin South
700 S Meadow Dr
700 South 650 West, Provo, UT
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
Lovely 2-Bed, 2-Bath Condos in The Meadows in Provo. Modern Floor Plan and Perfect Location! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Maeser
489 S 500 ST E
489 South 500 East, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
*Back On The Market*Price Reduced* Charming 1 bedroom apartment South of BYU campus and right next to the Provo Trax station. 1 bed 1 bath. Lots of parking anytime. Onsite washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ring Creek
1109 S 900 E
1109 South 900 East, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
$770
550 sqft
Light and Bright one bedroom condo with no condo fee! Freshly painted throughout, new bathroom and kitchen floors, newer carpets and squeaky clean ready for you to move right in.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Joaquin
67 E 200 N # 107
67 East 200 North, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
823 sqft
67 E 200 N # 107 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in Provo - PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. MUST CALL EDYE FOR AN APPOINTMENT. 2 bedroom, 2 bath on first floor; located in Bel Courtyard HOA.
Results within 1 mile of Provo
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Lakeview
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1090 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in the heart of the city. On-site pool, laundry facility, playground, and fitness center. Updated apartments with modern appliances, air conditioning and new cabinetry.
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
7 Units Available
Cherry Hill
Canyon View Crossing Apartments
1460 S State St, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1026 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canyon View Crossing Apartments in Orem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
1305 S 1145 W
1305 South 1145 West, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
1305 S 1145 W Available 08/01/20 Country Woods Townhome - End town home with private back yard. Quick access to the freeway, close to UVU and shopping.This townhome has three bedrooms and two and a half baths.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
1228 W 1330 S
1228 West 1330 South, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
1228 W 1330 S Available 08/01/20 Pet Friendly!! 2 bed 2 bath Townhome - This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath pet friendly townhome, comes with granite countertops, vaulted ceiling, 1 car garage, and small side yard.
Results within 5 miles of Provo
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
3 Units Available
Sunset Heights
Mountain Run
1219 S 580 W, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
672 sqft
This community provides residents with onsite laundry facilities and picnic areas. Utah Valley University and the Walmart Supercenter are both within walking distance. Every unit features a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and extra storage space.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Sunset Heights
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$960
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
12 Units Available
Bonneville
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1250 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 10 at 03:34pm
28 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Last updated July 10 at 03:36pm
6 Units Available
Orem North
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Outlook
664 S 2600 W, Springville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1391 sqft
From breathtaking mountain views to beautiful surrounding vistas of lush, green space, our apartments are eco-conscious and pet-friendly this apartment community is your answer to what the perfect apartment home should be.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
Sharon
100 East 630 North
100 East 630 North, Orem, UT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1905 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
537 N 310 W
537 N 310 W, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1272 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
230 N 750 E
230 N 750 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1639 sqft
Charming 3-Story Townhomes in Edgewater in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bonneville
644 N 130 E
644 N 130 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1989 sqft
Gorgeous 3-Story Townhome in The Lochs in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
