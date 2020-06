Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport on-site laundry parking

This Beautifully updated home has 3 bedrooms PLUS an office! Gorgeous hardwood floors were just refinished. Very bright, open kitchen with a bar area as well as dining area. Also includes master suite with walk in closet, 2nd living room with cozy gas fireplace, and water softener. The gorgeous fully fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining. With a huge patio, pavilion and basketball hoop! Lots of parking and storage! Call today to schedule showing!