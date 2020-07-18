5390 Tonalea Dr

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Murray Townhome - THE WILLOWS - Property Id: 313218
Great condo on relaxing Cottonwood Creek… 2 bedrooms and extra sitting room, fireplace, balcony deck that overlooks Creek and a deck on the main floor… washer and dryer, one garage parking and one uncovered spot… All utilities, but electrical is included! Available August 1. Older Photos, cabinets now white and tub is tiled. Owener/Agent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313218
Property Id 313218
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5903848)