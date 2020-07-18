All apartments in Murray
Find more places like 5390 Tonalea Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murray, UT
/
5390 Tonalea Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

5390 Tonalea Dr

5390 Tonalea Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Murray
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5390 Tonalea Drive, Murray, UT 84107
Murray South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Murray Townhome - THE WILLOWS - Property Id: 313218

Great condo on relaxing Cottonwood Creek… 2 bedrooms and extra sitting room, fireplace, balcony deck that overlooks Creek and a deck on the main floor… washer and dryer, one garage parking and one uncovered spot… All utilities, but electrical is included! Available August 1. Older Photos, cabinets now white and tub is tiled. Owener/Agent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313218
Property Id 313218

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5390 Tonalea Dr have any available units?
5390 Tonalea Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murray, UT.
What amenities does 5390 Tonalea Dr have?
Some of 5390 Tonalea Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5390 Tonalea Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5390 Tonalea Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5390 Tonalea Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5390 Tonalea Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murray.
Does 5390 Tonalea Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5390 Tonalea Dr offers parking.
Does 5390 Tonalea Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5390 Tonalea Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5390 Tonalea Dr have a pool?
No, 5390 Tonalea Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5390 Tonalea Dr have accessible units?
No, 5390 Tonalea Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5390 Tonalea Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5390 Tonalea Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5390 Tonalea Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5390 Tonalea Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South
Murray, UT 84107
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd
Murray, UT 84123
Cottonwood Creek Estates
309 E 4500 S
Murray, UT 84107
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave
Murray, UT 84107
Madrona Townhomes
4560 S 700 E
Murray, UT 84107
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd
Murray, UT 84123
Stillwater Apartments
5560 S Vine St
Murray, UT 84107
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue
Murray, UT 84107

Similar Pages

Murray 1 BedroomsMurray 2 Bedrooms
Murray Apartments with ParkingMurray Dog Friendly Apartments
Murray Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTCottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Murray NorthMurray Northeast
Murray South
Little Cottonwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College