Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1292 E 5600 S

1292 5600 South · (385) 259-7140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1292 5600 South, Murray, UT 84117
Cottonwood West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1292 E 5600 S · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Murray Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Murray Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.), Beautiful Quartz Counter Tops, Newly Remodeled Flooring, Brand New Cabinets, and Freshly Painted Walls! Includes Washer and Dryer Hookups. PET FRIENDLY!

This Property is close to a freeway and minutes from downtown Salt Lake City! Come take a tour of your future home today!

(RLNE5694460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1292 E 5600 S have any available units?
1292 E 5600 S has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1292 E 5600 S have?
Some of 1292 E 5600 S's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1292 E 5600 S currently offering any rent specials?
1292 E 5600 S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1292 E 5600 S pet-friendly?
No, 1292 E 5600 S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murray.
Does 1292 E 5600 S offer parking?
No, 1292 E 5600 S does not offer parking.
Does 1292 E 5600 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1292 E 5600 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1292 E 5600 S have a pool?
No, 1292 E 5600 S does not have a pool.
Does 1292 E 5600 S have accessible units?
No, 1292 E 5600 S does not have accessible units.
Does 1292 E 5600 S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1292 E 5600 S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1292 E 5600 S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1292 E 5600 S does not have units with air conditioning.
