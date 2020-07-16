All apartments in Millcreek
Find more places like 4672 S Idlewild St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Millcreek, UT
/
4672 S Idlewild St.
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:20 AM

4672 S Idlewild St.

4672 South Idlewild Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Millcreek
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4672 South Idlewild Road, Millcreek, UT 84124
Mount Olympus

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
Top floor unit with breathtaking views of the Salt Lake Valley!

This unit has 3 bedrooms: master bedroom has a walk-in closet and also shares the beautiful view.

Updated kitchen with hardwood floor, media room, hot tub within the unit.

Shared laundry space - with plenty of storage!

Cable and highspeed internet included!
Beautiful Rambler, built in 1957. This unique property is perched high on the mountain between Parley's Canyon and Mill Creek Canyon, with clear views of the valley. The corner location provides privacy and quick access to Interstate 215 (belt route).

*Theater Room
*Two hot tubs (indoor and outdoor)
* Large Laundry Room
*Storage
*Key-less Entry
*Alarm System
*Comcast cable
*Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4672 S Idlewild St. have any available units?
4672 S Idlewild St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Millcreek, UT.
What amenities does 4672 S Idlewild St. have?
Some of 4672 S Idlewild St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4672 S Idlewild St. currently offering any rent specials?
4672 S Idlewild St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4672 S Idlewild St. pet-friendly?
No, 4672 S Idlewild St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millcreek.
Does 4672 S Idlewild St. offer parking?
Yes, 4672 S Idlewild St. offers parking.
Does 4672 S Idlewild St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4672 S Idlewild St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4672 S Idlewild St. have a pool?
No, 4672 S Idlewild St. does not have a pool.
Does 4672 S Idlewild St. have accessible units?
No, 4672 S Idlewild St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4672 S Idlewild St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4672 S Idlewild St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4672 S Idlewild St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4672 S Idlewild St. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calla Homes
930 E 3725 S
Millcreek, UT 84094
Driftwood Park
3945 S 700 W
Millcreek, UT 84123
Preston Hollow
4150 S 300 E
Millcreek, UT 84107
Alta Pines Apartments
4070 S 900 E
Millcreek, UT 84107
Elmwood
4320 S 700 E
Millcreek, UT 84107
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr
Millcreek, UT 84124
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St
Millcreek, UT 84107
Tapestry
852 E 3900 S
Millcreek, UT 84107

Similar Pages

Millcreek 1 BedroomsMillcreek 2 Bedrooms
Millcreek Apartments with BalconiesMillcreek Dog Friendly Apartments
Millcreek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTCottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College