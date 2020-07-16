4672 S Idlewild St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage hot tub internet access media room

Top floor unit with breathtaking views of the Salt Lake Valley!



This unit has 3 bedrooms: master bedroom has a walk-in closet and also shares the beautiful view.



Updated kitchen with hardwood floor, media room, hot tub within the unit.



Shared laundry space - with plenty of storage!



Cable and highspeed internet included!

