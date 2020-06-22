All apartments in Millcreek
Millcreek, UT
4220 S Highland Dr - 5
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

4220 S Highland Dr - 5

4220 S Highland Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4220 S Highland Dr, Millcreek, UT 84124
Millcreek

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful renovated one bedroom apartment with brand new flooring, paint, and light fixtures throughout. New stainless steel kitchen appliances and personal washer and dryer included. Centrally located near shopping and restaurants in the heart of Holladay. Come enjoy the perfect combination of comfort and convenience.
Live in a quaint building with fewer neighbors for more privacy. Building has been renovated to feel like it is brand new. Accessible, convenient parking with a dog run area that allows your dog to run freely.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 S Highland Dr - 5 have any available units?
4220 S Highland Dr - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Millcreek, UT.
What amenities does 4220 S Highland Dr - 5 have?
Some of 4220 S Highland Dr - 5's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 S Highland Dr - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
4220 S Highland Dr - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 S Highland Dr - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4220 S Highland Dr - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 4220 S Highland Dr - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 4220 S Highland Dr - 5 does offer parking.
Does 4220 S Highland Dr - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4220 S Highland Dr - 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 S Highland Dr - 5 have a pool?
No, 4220 S Highland Dr - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 4220 S Highland Dr - 5 have accessible units?
No, 4220 S Highland Dr - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 S Highland Dr - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4220 S Highland Dr - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4220 S Highland Dr - 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4220 S Highland Dr - 5 has units with air conditioning.
