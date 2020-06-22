4220 S Highland Dr - 5

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking

Beautiful renovated one bedroom apartment with brand new flooring, paint, and light fixtures throughout. New stainless steel kitchen appliances and personal washer and dryer included. Centrally located near shopping and restaurants in the heart of Holladay. Come enjoy the perfect combination of comfort and convenience.

Live in a quaint building with fewer neighbors for more privacy. Building has been renovated to feel like it is brand new. Accessible, convenient parking with a dog run area that allows your dog to run freely.