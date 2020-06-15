1711 E Gregson Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

*Move in special! $300 off first month's rent OAC!*



Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath house in Sugar house. Updated with hardwood and tile throughout. Minutes from I-80 and only a short drive to the canyons. Washer/dryer included. Enjoy the patio in the front with amazing view of Mt. Olympus in a great location.



Shares a common wall with a dance studio, please do not disturb the business. Call our office with further questions.



Tenants are responsible for gas and electric, plus a $50 utility fee for water/sewer/trash, $5 Residential Utility Billing Fee and $13 per month property services fee in addition to rent monthly. Pets allowed with additional pet deposit and $25 monthly fee and one time $25 pet documentation fee. Two animal max, breed restrictions apply. Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Available on 06/12/20. Please call on or after that date on the day you want to see it. Schedule a tour online at www.homeriver.com!



Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.