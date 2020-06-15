All apartments in Millcreek
1711 E Gregson Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

1711 E Gregson Ave

1711 E Gregson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1711 E Gregson Ave, Millcreek, UT 84106
Canyon Rim

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
*Move in special! $300 off first month's rent OAC!*

Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath house in Sugar house. Updated with hardwood and tile throughout. Minutes from I-80 and only a short drive to the canyons. Washer/dryer included. Enjoy the patio in the front with amazing view of Mt. Olympus in a great location.

Shares a common wall with a dance studio, please do not disturb the business. Call our office with further questions.

Tenants are responsible for gas and electric, plus a $50 utility fee for water/sewer/trash, $5 Residential Utility Billing Fee and $13 per month property services fee in addition to rent monthly. Pets allowed with additional pet deposit and $25 monthly fee and one time $25 pet documentation fee. Two animal max, breed restrictions apply. Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Available on 06/12/20. Please call on or after that date on the day you want to see it. Schedule a tour online at www.homeriver.com!

Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 E Gregson Ave have any available units?
1711 E Gregson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Millcreek, UT.
What amenities does 1711 E Gregson Ave have?
Some of 1711 E Gregson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 E Gregson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1711 E Gregson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 E Gregson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1711 E Gregson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1711 E Gregson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1711 E Gregson Ave does offer parking.
Does 1711 E Gregson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1711 E Gregson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 E Gregson Ave have a pool?
No, 1711 E Gregson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1711 E Gregson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1711 E Gregson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 E Gregson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1711 E Gregson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 E Gregson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1711 E Gregson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
