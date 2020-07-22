Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1269 East Ridgedale Lane Available 08/21/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Millcreek!! - Charming home in fantastic Millcreek area. Brick home includes modern kitchen, updated bathroom, hardwood floors along with warm and inviting paint tones. Enjoy a charming yard and covered patio. This property won't last long!!



***NO SHOWINGS UNTIL August 21st.****



Additional fees:

Application fee $50 (non-refundable)

Lease initiation $225

Re-key and inspection $75

Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.

NO smoking inside or on the property.



Schools

Mill Creek School

Evergreen Junior High School

Olympus High School



See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.

For any other inquiries please call 801-828-8944



For questions regarding leasing please call (435) 755-8689 option 2



(RLNE5936178)