All apartments in Millcreek
Find more places like
1269 East Ridgedale Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Millcreek, UT
/
1269 East Ridgedale Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1269 East Ridgedale Lane

1269 East Ridgedale Lane · (435) 294-3893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Millcreek
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1269 East Ridgedale Lane, Millcreek, UT 84106
Millcreek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1269 East Ridgedale Lane · Avail. Aug 21

$1,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1269 East Ridgedale Lane Available 08/21/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Millcreek!! - Charming home in fantastic Millcreek area. Brick home includes modern kitchen, updated bathroom, hardwood floors along with warm and inviting paint tones. Enjoy a charming yard and covered patio. This property won't last long!!

***NO SHOWINGS UNTIL August 21st.****

Additional fees:
Application fee $50 (non-refundable)
Lease initiation $225
Re-key and inspection $75
Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
NO smoking inside or on the property.

Schools
Mill Creek School
Evergreen Junior High School
Olympus High School

See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.
For any other inquiries please call 801-828-8944

For questions regarding leasing please call (435) 755-8689 option 2

(RLNE5936178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1269 East Ridgedale Lane have any available units?
1269 East Ridgedale Lane has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1269 East Ridgedale Lane have?
Some of 1269 East Ridgedale Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1269 East Ridgedale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1269 East Ridgedale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1269 East Ridgedale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1269 East Ridgedale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1269 East Ridgedale Lane offer parking?
No, 1269 East Ridgedale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1269 East Ridgedale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1269 East Ridgedale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1269 East Ridgedale Lane have a pool?
No, 1269 East Ridgedale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1269 East Ridgedale Lane have accessible units?
No, 1269 East Ridgedale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1269 East Ridgedale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1269 East Ridgedale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1269 East Ridgedale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1269 East Ridgedale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Eastbrook Apartments
1735 E 3300 S
Millcreek, UT 84106
Calla Homes
930 E 3725 S
Millcreek, UT 84094
Driftwood Park
3945 S 700 W
Millcreek, UT 84123
Preston Hollow
4150 S 300 E
Millcreek, UT 84107
Alta Pines Apartments
4070 S 900 E
Millcreek, UT 84107
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr
Millcreek, UT 84124
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St
Millcreek, UT 84107
Tapestry
852 E 3900 S
Millcreek, UT 84107

Similar Pages

Millcreek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMillcreek 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMillcreek Apartments with BalconiesMillcreek Dog Friendly ApartmentsMillcreek Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTCottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business CollegeUniversity of UtahWeber State UniversityMountainland Technical College