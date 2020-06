Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber dishwasher new construction parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking google fiber new construction

1/2 MONTHS RENT FREE WITH SIGNED LEASE IN MAY!



Looking for a quiet neighborhood with proximity to the heart of Sugarhouse? Let us introduce you to the newest walk-up product in Sugarhouse. This adaptive re-use project features brand new construction in the shell of a 1960's fallout shelter. We've restored the original concrete floors and created a sleek minimalist design to create the most unique apartments in the market.



This minimalistic, yet stylish and functional unit features:



-SEPARATED LIVING SPACE

-IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER

-ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE

-OUTDOOR AMENITY AREA

-BEDROOM MILLWORK

-QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS

-AIR CONDITIONER

-CONCRETE FLOORS

-DISHWASHER

-ADDITIONAL STORAGE

-GOOGLE FIBER

-REFRIGERATOR



-Security System/Amazon Delivery



Rent: $1,045



Deposit: $900 ($675 refundable)



Application Fee: $25/adult



We have 1 unit available with this price and floor plan. For more information, please visit our website .https://graystoneflats.com/



NO PETS!!! NO SMOKING OR VAPING!!!



Text Only: 801-613-1386



Email: rentutahleasing@gmail.com



Phone: 801-528-4557 x3 Marketed by Investment Realty Advisors



*Additional fees may apply!

Contact us to schedule a showing.