Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:40 AM

30 West 7500 South

30 7500 South · (801) 701-8048
Location

30 7500 South, Midvale, UT 84047
Midvale Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit APT 20 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful newly renovated condo in a highly sought after area with carpet throughout. Centrally located in the Salt Lake valley, and located within just minutes of I-15, I-215, and Trax. Midvale offers a wide variety of shopping, entertainment, and dining options. This home was built in 2000 and has had work done since. There are three large bedrooms with two full bathrooms. Master bedroom features a walk in closet, attached full bathroom, washer/dryer hook ups, and a private balcony. The family room is large enough for entertaining, Two reserved parking spaces. (one covered and one uncovered) This is a place where you can enjoy being and even call your home. Small Pets Allowed. Available Now.

$45 application fee and monthly $25 Renters legal liability insurance, are separate. Additional fee of $50 for water/sewer/trash.
For more information or showing, please visit www.realpropertyslc.com or contact the office at 801-571-7400. Office is located at 5286 S Commerce Drive A-106 Murray UT 84107.Rental Terms: Rent:

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 West 7500 South have any available units?
30 West 7500 South has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Midvale, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Midvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 West 7500 South have?
Some of 30 West 7500 South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 West 7500 South currently offering any rent specials?
30 West 7500 South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 West 7500 South pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 West 7500 South is pet friendly.
Does 30 West 7500 South offer parking?
Yes, 30 West 7500 South does offer parking.
Does 30 West 7500 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 West 7500 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 West 7500 South have a pool?
No, 30 West 7500 South does not have a pool.
Does 30 West 7500 South have accessible units?
No, 30 West 7500 South does not have accessible units.
Does 30 West 7500 South have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 West 7500 South does not have units with dishwashers.
