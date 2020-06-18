30 West 7500 South

Amenities

Beautiful newly renovated condo in a highly sought after area with carpet throughout. Centrally located in the Salt Lake valley, and located within just minutes of I-15, I-215, and Trax. Midvale offers a wide variety of shopping, entertainment, and dining options. This home was built in 2000 and has had work done since. There are three large bedrooms with two full bathrooms. Master bedroom features a walk in closet, attached full bathroom, washer/dryer hook ups, and a private balcony. The family room is large enough for entertaining, Two reserved parking spaces. (one covered and one uncovered) This is a place where you can enjoy being and even call your home. Small Pets Allowed. Available Now.



$45 application fee and monthly $25 Renters legal liability insurance, are separate. Additional fee of $50 for water/sewer/trash.

