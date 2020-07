Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse dog park internet access playground

Relax and enjoy your beautiful new apartment home at Brighton Place Apartments in Midvale, Utah. Our generous one, two, and three bedroom floor plans feature large bedrooms, walk-in closets and plenty of extra storage so you never feel penned in. Our community offers a full package of amenities to enhance any lifestyle, including a 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool to help you keep fit.



Come live the lifestyle you want at Brighton Place. Each of our apartment homes includes a private balcony or patio for an outdoor space all your own. Select homes offer vaulted ceilings*, updated kitchen and bath, and a beautiful wood-burning fireplace.



Enjoy the outdoors with the splendor of healthy amenities available at our Midvale community. Splash and play in our sparkling swimming pool, lounge on the sundeck and catch up on emails, or play a few sets on our tennis court. Your kids will love playing on our playground and did we mention there are several parks within walking distance of your new community! See why our residents love living at Brighton Place Apartments in Midvale, UT.