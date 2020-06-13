9 Apartments for rent in Wimberley, TX with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wimberley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
9 Units Available
Woodcreek
16515 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1129 sqft
Charming community near Cypress Creek and Blue Hole Regional Park. Granite countertops, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank floors throughout. Onsite dog park, outdoor grilling area and minutes to local hiking.
Results within 1 mile of Wimberley

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
1 Unit Available
105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States
105 Rancho Grande Drive, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1406 sqft
This is a fully furnished Short Term rental. You can rent this per night for $250, weekly for $1,500, or Monthly for $5000. More details on airbnb.com at www.airbnb.com/rooms/22144370 3 beds 2 baths, sleeps up to 10.
Results within 10 miles of Wimberley

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3939 S Interstate 35
3939 I 35, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
78666 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1230 N. LBJ Dr.
1230 North Lbj Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this great community! Located right up the hill from Texas State University, you can quickly walk to class or catch the TxState shuttle! Lounge by the pool and study on a sunny day, head to the complimentary coffee bar during office hours,

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
1 Unit Available
921 Sagewood Trail
921 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1550 sqft
JULY MOVE-IN! Renovated (not shown in pics) 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex in San Marcos. Spacious open floor plan with ample storage space, 2 car garage, and fenced backyard. Huge master bedroom! All bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
1 Unit Available
902 Sagewood Trail
902 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1446 sqft
REDUCED DEPOSIT TO $1000! JULY MOVE IN!! Apply Online To Save Your Spot!!! Video-https://youtu.be/AwlfwHYc6Rs 3 Bedrooms (all on second story), 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
Westover
1 Unit Available
1420 Hopkins - B
1420 Hopkins Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
590 sqft
Small, but cute with garage and 2 bedroom/1 bath, fenced yard, washer & dryer included. No more than 2 people allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
1 Unit Available
3331 RR 12 - 103D
3331 Rm 12, Hays County, TX
Studio
$775
380 sqft
Only minutes from downtown San Marcos and TX State University, the Log Cabin Plaza is a premier mixed-use site perched on the Gateway to the Hill Country. Wooded area behind the plaza creates a serene and peaceful park like setting.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
225 N Comanche St
225 North Comanche Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
840 sqft
225 N Comanche St Available 08/10/20 Little Big Town Charm and Lifestyle - Live, Work, Eat, Play in one of the most convenient locations in town.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wimberley, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wimberley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

