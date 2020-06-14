Apartment List
/
TX
/
lakeway
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

60 Apartments for rent in Lakeway, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lakeway renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
40 Units Available
The Mansions at Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,549
1539 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
119 Feritti Drive
119 Feritti Drive, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2878 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 07/01/2020. Enjoy the gorgeous views of Rough Hollow from your private rear patio in this remarkable 4-bed / 3.5-bath home! Wood floors in all common areas/bedrooms, plantation shutters...

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
205 Fairlake CIR
205 Fairlake Circle, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2006 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2.5 townhouse with wood floors and high ceilings. Spaciouskitchen features granite counter tops, white cabinets, stainless appliances. Large utility room and second living areaupstairs. Attached 2-car garage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
204 World Of Tennis SQ
204 World of Tennis Sq, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2192 sqft
Beautiful 4 BR, 4 BA end unit in quiet area w/tennis court & nice patios behind. Updated & nicely furnished in the hear of Lakeway. Wood floors in main areas, carpet in BRs. Nice granite counters. Each bedroom has en-suite bath with granite counters.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
211 Cartwheel BND
211 Cartwheel Bend, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2650 sqft
Hill Country living in The Vineyards of Rough Hollow. Modern and fresh kitchen with oversized center kitchen island. Wood floors throughout open concept living room and kitchen areas overlooking the rolling greenbelt behind the property.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeway
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
23 Units Available
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1568 sqft
At the Travis, you'll be surrounded by 37 acres of fresh air and scenic woodlands complimented by retreat-like amenities, including a walking trail, outdoor fitness, dog parks, and several outdoor entertaining spaces.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
53 Units Available
The Estate at Bee Caves
3544 FM-620, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1378 sqft
Luxury Residences at Bee Cave Be at home More of a home to be precise… an experience unique to this most desired area for living in the Hill Country.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4713 Mont Blanc Dr
4713 Mont Blanc Drive, Bee Cave, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,749
3616 sqft
Falconhead West - 5 bedroom 3.5 bath 3 car garage - Property Id: 111013 Like new Taylor Morrison home in Falconhead West! Large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Two-story family room with fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5300 Serene Hills Dr 3401
5300 Serene Hills Drive, Travis County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
1387 sqft
Meticulous Townhouses in Lakeway Bee Cave area - Property Id: 144013 Beautiful townhouse constructed in 2015 with two car attached garage available now. This has beautiful finish outs and wood floors in living and dining areas.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
6016 Gunnison Turn Road
6016 Gunnison Turn Road, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2290 sqft
David Weekly home with LOTS of very modern/contemporary upgrades. High ceilings! OPEN floor plan! Lots of large windows. Wood floors! Granite! Huge island in kitchen! Stainless appliances. Top of the line washer, dryer, refrigerator.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
16113 Ozarks PATH
16113 Ozarks Path, Bee Cave, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3836 sqft
Former model home w/upgrades on cul-de-sac & backs to greenbelt in Lake Travis ISD! W/D, fridge & window treatments included* Living rm w/fireplace & wood flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeway
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
30 Units Available
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1221 sqft
Larger community off Bee Cave Parkway. Stunning exterior architecture, pool, courtyard, and clubhouse. Trash valet service provided. Luxury upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
28 Units Available
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,151
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1779 sqft
Situated in the Steiner Ranch community and just a short drive from Downtown Austin. Apartment homes featuring granite counters, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a wine room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
26 Units Available
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,160
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1310 sqft
Luxurious white quartz kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances. Nine-foot vault ceilings with hardwood flooring and sunset views of Lake Travis. State-of-the-art fitness center with virtual golf, bocce ball area and more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,173
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,986
1393 sqft
Enjoy a life that many dream about but few experience nestled in the Steiner Ranch, Austin Hill Country. Wake up to breathtaking canyon views and watch picturesque sunsets over Lake Travis.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
32 Units Available
Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments
12531 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,223
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1351 sqft
Located off I-71 and within walking distance of Whole Foods. Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, and garden tubs. On-site pool with a spa and sundeck, TV lounge, and a community clubhouse.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2104 Westfalian Trail
2104 Westfalian Trail, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2119 sqft
2104 Westfalian Trail Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM / OFFICE/BEDROOM / 2 BATH STEINER RANCH HOME - BRING YOUR FAMILY TO THIS GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH with STUDY/BEDROOM HOME.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
12237 Fairway Cove
12237 Fairway Cove, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2237 sqft
The property at 12237 Fairway Cv, Austin, TX 78732 has approximately 2,227 square feet, 3 beds and 2 baths. Nearby schools include River Ridge Elementary School, Canyon Ridge Middle School and Vandegrift High School.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
2312 Gilia Dr
2312 Gilla Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2051 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 home with fireplace, 2 car garage and large fenced in yard all located on a corner cul-de-sac lot. Large Kitchen and living area. Fridge and Washer and Dryer included. Exemplary Eanes School District.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
22012 Verbena PKWY
22012 Verbena Pkwy, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3159 sqft
Stunning home with INCREDIBLE Hill Country views! This lovely home features 4 bedrooms and 3.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
5400 Coral Bean CV
5400 Coral Bean Cv, Travis County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3344 sqft
Enter into this stunning home through a unique wooden Cantera-styled door. The windows throughout the entire home illuminate the pristine hardwood floors and inviting stone fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Lakeway
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,294
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1462 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
10 Units Available
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1432 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
East Oak Hill
27 Units Available
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
City Guide for Lakeway, TX

A Guinness World Record put Lakeway, Texas, on the map and in the book in 2013, when four local golf professionals broke the world record for "Most Golf Holes Played by a Foursome in 24 Hours in a Cart." The foursome teamed up to complete 243 holes, breaking the previous record of just 234 by nine!

From being recognized simply as a retirement community, the City of Lakeway, Texas has rehashed its image to an emerging ideal suburbia, as more families move in to take advantage of its proximity to a number of recreational areas and top-notch schools. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lakeway, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lakeway renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Lakeway 1 BedroomsLakeway 2 BedroomsLakeway 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLakeway 3 BedroomsLakeway Accessible Apartments
Lakeway Apartments with BalconyLakeway Apartments with GarageLakeway Apartments with GymLakeway Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakeway Apartments with Parking
Lakeway Apartments with PoolLakeway Apartments with Washer-DryerLakeway Dog Friendly ApartmentsLakeway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TX
Copperas Cove, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TX
Horseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXKingsland, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXTimberwood Park, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District