Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

78 Apartments for rent in Bee Cave, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bee Cave renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part...
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
30 Units Available
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1221 sqft
Larger community off Bee Cave Parkway. Stunning exterior architecture, pool, courtyard, and clubhouse. Trash valet service provided. Luxury upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
53 Units Available
The Estate at Bee Caves
3544 FM-620, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1378 sqft
Luxury Residences at Bee Cave Be at home More of a home to be precise… an experience unique to this most desired area for living in the Hill Country.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
32 Units Available
Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments
12531 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,223
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1351 sqft
Located off I-71 and within walking distance of Whole Foods. Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, and garden tubs. On-site pool with a spa and sundeck, TV lounge, and a community clubhouse.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4713 Mont Blanc Dr
4713 Mont Blanc Drive, Bee Cave, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,749
3616 sqft
Falconhead West - 5 bedroom 3.5 bath 3 car garage - Property Id: 111013 Like new Taylor Morrison home in Falconhead West! Large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Two-story family room with fireplace.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
16113 Ozarks PATH
16113 Ozarks Path, Bee Cave, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3836 sqft
Former model home w/upgrades on cul-de-sac & backs to greenbelt in Lake Travis ISD! W/D, fridge & window treatments included* Living rm w/fireplace & wood flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Bee Cave
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
40 Units Available
The Mansions at Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,549
1539 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5300 Serene Hills Dr 3401
5300 Serene Hills Drive, Travis County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
1387 sqft
Meticulous Townhouses in Lakeway Bee Cave area - Property Id: 144013 Beautiful townhouse constructed in 2015 with two car attached garage available now. This has beautiful finish outs and wood floors in living and dining areas.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
2312 Gilia Dr
2312 Gilla Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2051 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 home with fireplace, 2 car garage and large fenced in yard all located on a corner cul-de-sac lot. Large Kitchen and living area. Fridge and Washer and Dryer included. Exemplary Eanes School District.
Results within 5 miles of Bee Cave
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
30 Units Available
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,031
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1313 sqft
Central, ideal location near Hwy 290 and I-35. Impressive amenities at this green and pet-friendly community: pool, community garden, dog park. Relaxing interior features include bathtubs, fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
West Oak Hill
38 Units Available
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1733 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and dining in Southwest Austin.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
23 Units Available
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1568 sqft
At the Travis, you'll be surrounded by 37 acres of fresh air and scenic woodlands complimented by retreat-like amenities, including a walking trail, outdoor fitness, dog parks, and several outdoor entertaining spaces.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
Landmark Conservancy
9301 Old Bee Caves Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1392 sqft
You can't beat these stunning Texas hill country views and luxurious amenities. Access to nature trails, coffee bar, refreshing pool and 24-hour gym. Interiors are modern and feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
West Oak Hill
27 Units Available
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1327 sqft
Units include air conditioning, dishwasher and full-size washer dryer connections. Community offers 24-hour fitness center, laundry room and pools. Located close to Sunset Valley Marketfair, I-290 and downtown Austin.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Barton Creek Villas
2716 Barton Creek Blvd, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,399
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1591 sqft
Spacious homes with granite countertops, crown molding, walk-in closets, and attached garages. Common resident amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24/7 fitness center. Downtown Austin is minutes away.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
5712 Medicine Creek Dr
5712 Medicine Creek Drive, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2939 sqft
5712 Medicine Creek Dr Available 07/08/20 Spacious 5 bedroom home in the Oak Hill area! - Gorgeous, spacious home for immediate lease. Light & bright open floorplan. Hardwood & hard tile floors.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2104 Westfalian Trail
2104 Westfalian Trail, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2119 sqft
2104 Westfalian Trail Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM / OFFICE/BEDROOM / 2 BATH STEINER RANCH HOME - BRING YOUR FAMILY TO THIS GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH with STUDY/BEDROOM HOME.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
12237 Fairway Cove
12237 Fairway Cove, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2237 sqft
The property at 12237 Fairway Cv, Austin, TX 78732 has approximately 2,227 square feet, 3 beds and 2 baths. Nearby schools include River Ridge Elementary School, Canyon Ridge Middle School and Vandegrift High School.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
119 Feritti Drive
119 Feritti Drive, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2878 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 07/01/2020. Enjoy the gorgeous views of Rough Hollow from your private rear patio in this remarkable 4-bed / 3.5-bath home! Wood floors in all common areas/bedrooms, plantation shutters...

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
6016 Gunnison Turn Road
6016 Gunnison Turn Road, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2290 sqft
David Weekly home with LOTS of very modern/contemporary upgrades. High ceilings! OPEN floor plan! Lots of large windows. Wood floors! Granite! Huge island in kitchen! Stainless appliances. Top of the line washer, dryer, refrigerator.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
7701 Rialto BLVD
7701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1239 sqft
Amazing 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo + Study that could be used as a 3rd room/flex space located in the luxury gated community of Vista Hills.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
7800 Meloncon CV
7800 Meloncon Cove, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3837 sqft
Please contact tenant to show-1 hour notice required. Beautiful 5 BR, 3.5 BA home in great condition. 3837 SF. 2 living and 2 dining areas with hardwood flooring and lots of light. Granite counters in open kitchen.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
205 Fairlake CIR
205 Fairlake Circle, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2006 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2.5 townhouse with wood floors and high ceilings. Spaciouskitchen features granite counter tops, white cabinets, stainless appliances. Large utility room and second living areaupstairs. Attached 2-car garage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
204 World Of Tennis SQ
204 World of Tennis Sq, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2192 sqft
Beautiful 4 BR, 4 BA end unit in quiet area w/tennis court & nice patios behind. Updated & nicely furnished in the hear of Lakeway. Wood floors in main areas, carpet in BRs. Nice granite counters. Each bedroom has en-suite bath with granite counters.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
211 Cartwheel BND
211 Cartwheel Bend, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2650 sqft
Hill Country living in The Vineyards of Rough Hollow. Modern and fresh kitchen with oversized center kitchen island. Wood floors throughout open concept living room and kitchen areas overlooking the rolling greenbelt behind the property.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bee Cave, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bee Cave renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

