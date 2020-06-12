/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:27 PM
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wimberley, TX
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
Woodcreek
16515 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1129 sqft
Charming community near Cypress Creek and Blue Hole Regional Park. Granite countertops, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank floors throughout. Onsite dog park, outdoor grilling area and minutes to local hiking.
Results within 10 miles of Wimberley
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$992
870 sqft
Sienna Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 13 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1171 Lake Island Drive
1171 Lake Island Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Stunning Home in Gated Community with Views of the Lake - Available August 7th: This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath house makes you feel right at home the minute you walk in the door.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage
1 Unit Available
606 Blanco St
606 Blanco Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
807 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath - APPLICATION PENDING--- AVAILABLE 6/6: This home is located in a well-established neighborhood close to Texas State University. It has original hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, laundry room, and a nice size yard.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Oak Villa Rd G-1
6 Oak Villa Road, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1211 sqft
6 Oak Villa Rd G-1 Available 08/03/20 Serene 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo Near All You Could Want On Canyon Lake!! - Spacious condo less than a mile from Canyon Lake.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
310 Pat Garrison, B7
310 Pat Garrison Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
310 Pat Garrison, B7 Available 08/04/20 310 Pat Garrison, B7 - Schedule showings with office - 512-667-6485 Available for showings. (RLNE3430409)
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1013 Chestnut St Apt D3
1013 Chestnut Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
Luxurious and spacious 2BR/2BA condo within walking distance of campus.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Hughson Heights
1 Unit Available
111 Fenway Loop
111 Fenway Loop, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
This boutique-sized, quiet peaceful community offers an affordable price with a superior location. Live only one mile from TSU and right on the Bobcat Tram route.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Southwest Hills
1 Unit Available
Hillyer St. - 1002
1002 Hillyer Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
*JULY MOVE IN* Lovely San Marcos Duplex 2 bed / 1 bath with tile flooring throughout.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westover
1 Unit Available
1420 Hopkins - B
1420 Hopkins Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
590 sqft
Small, but cute with garage and 2 bedroom/1 bath, fenced yard, washer & dryer included. No more than 2 people allowed.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
833 Old Ranch Road 12
833 Old Ranch Road 12, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1168 sqft
2 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom house across from Texas State University. Downstairs porch and upstairs balcony overlooking the university. Situated on wooded lot. Parking for 4 cars.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1211 SORREL CREEK Drive
1211 Sorrel Creek Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNITS NEAR CANYON LAKE HIGH SCHOOL ON N. SIDE OF CANYON LAKE.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
440 Clearview Canyon
440 Clearview Canyon, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX AVAILABLE NOW, RENT INCLUDES WATER BILL. NICE LAYOUT, 2 BIG BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS, ALL TILE FLOORING, W/ ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES & WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS. COME VIEW TODAY. APPLY AT WWW.CANYONLANDCOMPANY.NET
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
225 N Comanche St
225 North Comanche Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
840 sqft
225 N Comanche St Available 08/10/20 Little Big Town Charm and Lifestyle - Live, Work, Eat, Play in one of the most convenient locations in town.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Hughson Heights
1 Unit Available
305 Craddock Avenue
305 Craddock Avenue, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
4018 sqft
2 bedroom/1 bathroom recently remodeled - Quadplex - available in July - close to bus route for TXST, and near WalGreens on RR12. Please call our office to set up a showing. We must give a next day notice to our current tenants.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
112 Clearwater Court
112 Clearwater Court, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1416 sqft
One level condo located off of FM 306. Vaulted ceilings in living room, dining room, large master bath with walk in closet.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Westover
1 Unit Available
1410 Marlton Street
1410 Marlton Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
5040 sqft
Spacious 2 bed, 1.5 bath home with private back yard located in a quiet neighborhood. Tile flooring throughout. Pets welcome on case-by-case basis. No showings at this time. Video tour available.
1 of 1
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1223 Sorrel Creek Drive
1223 Sorrel Creek Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNITS NEAR CANYON LAKE HIGH SCHOOL ON N. SIDE OF CANYON LAKE.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1173 Brook Valley Drive
1173 Brook Valley Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
936 sqft
Canyon Lake Dreamhome. FULLY FURNISHED Month to Month rental. Giant Tiny Home...... 936 SF 2 bd/2 bath with Covered FULL RV Hookup. Picturesque amazing Hill Country Views.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Live Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXHornsby Bend, TXHelotes, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX