/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 AM
26 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wimberley, TX
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
7 Units Available
Woodcreek
16515 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1129 sqft
Charming community near Cypress Creek and Blue Hole Regional Park. Granite countertops, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank floors throughout. Onsite dog park, outdoor grilling area and minutes to local hiking.
Results within 1 mile of Wimberley
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
24 El Conejo Trail
24 El Conejo Trail, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1313 sqft
24 El Conejo Trail Available 08/07/20 Wimberley Home For Lease... - Nice Home In Eagle Rock Ranchitos Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Ceiling Fans, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer, Large Deck Area & Fenced Backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Wimberley
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,057
996 sqft
Sienna Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 13 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
100 Cedargrove
100 Cedargrove, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2598 sqft
100 Cedargrove 3BR/3.5BA Duplex
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Hughson Heights
232 Craddock Ave
232 Craddock Avenue, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
232 Craddock Ave 3BR/2.5BA Duplex
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
891 Sagewood Trl
891 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1373 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Duplex.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
887 Sagewood Trl
887 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1373 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Duplex
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
885 Sagewood Trl
885 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1373 sqft
Luxury 3BR/3.5BA 885 Duplex with upgraded kitchen and baths. Pet Friendly.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Hughson Heights
113 Crest Dr
113 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2655 sqft
113 Crest Drive 3BR/2.5BA Luxury Duplex
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Hughson Heights
234 Craddock Ave
234 Craddock Avenue, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
234 Craddock Ave 3BR/2.5BA Duplex
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
881 Sagewood Trl
881 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1373 sqft
881 Sagewood Trail
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3939 S Interstate 35
3939 I 35, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
78666 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Westover
1305 N Bishop St
1305 North Bishop Street, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1133 sqft
1305 Bishop Street 3BR/2BA Duplex With Fenced Backyard.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
910 Sagewood Trl
910 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1373 sqft
910 Sagewood Trail 3BR/3.5BA Duplex
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
710 Allen Street
710 Allen Street, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
Check out the virtual tour! 3/2 Duplex, multi-family dwelling. 2 car garage, attached - next door to Wonder World theme park. Pets on a case by case basis. Call our office for info/showing times.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Hughson Heights
222 Craddock Avenue
222 Craddock Avenue, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
2854 sqft
Bungalow living w/huge backyard for your pets to run and roam! Awesome 3/2.5 with huge master and walk in tiled shower, all laminate flooring upstairs and tile downstairs. Be the envy of your friends with this set up! Call for appointment!
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Holland Street
130 East Holland Street
130 East Holland Street, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1475 sqft
**AVAILABLE FOR A JULY 2020 MOVE IN*** Located on the University Bus Route and ONLY 0.7 miles from TX State University this 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom property sits in a prime & highly sought after location on a large lot with mature trees.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
803 Blanco St.
803 Old Ranch Road 12, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1325 sqft
**JUST REDUCED FOR AUGUST MOVE IN** Hurry won't last long at this rate!!! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
904 Sagewood Trail
904 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1446 sqft
JULY MOVE IN!! Apply Online To Save Your Spot!!! Video-https://youtu.be/AwlfwHYc6Rs 3 Bedrooms (all on second story), 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
921 Sagewood Trail
921 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1550 sqft
JULY MOVE-IN! Renovated (not shown in pics) 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex in San Marcos. Spacious open floor plan with ample storage space, 2 car garage, and fenced backyard. Huge master bedroom! All bedrooms upstairs.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
113 Quail Run
113 Quail Run Drive, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1852 sqft
Great home for rent includes garage. Duplex is in the ETj and can have 3 students live here. Pets ok with approval, yard is not fenced, $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. 2 pet max.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
225 N Comanche St
225 North Comanche Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
840 sqft
225 N Comanche St Available 08/10/20 Little Big Town Charm and Lifestyle - Live, Work, Eat, Play in one of the most convenient locations in town.
1 of 33
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
737 Willow Ridge
737 Willow Ridge, San Marcos, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2996 sqft
737 Willow Ridge Available 05/22/20 737 Willow Ridge - A Beautiful Georgian Colonial with 4 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Highland
72 Elm Hill Ct
72 Elm Hill Court, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2208 sqft
72 Elm Hill Ct Available 07/01/20 Very Clean, Well Maintained Home...Built for a Family! - Available for Move-In July 1st. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is 2250 sq ft, built for a family and is nestled on a corner lot under mature nature trees.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Live Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXHornsby Bend, TXHelotes, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX