31 Apartments for rent in Wimberley, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
9 Units Available
Woodcreek
16515 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1129 sqft
Charming community near Cypress Creek and Blue Hole Regional Park. Granite countertops, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank floors throughout. Onsite dog park, outdoor grilling area and minutes to local hiking.
Results within 1 mile of Wimberley

1 Unit Available
105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States
105 Rancho Grande Drive, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1406 sqft
This is a fully furnished Short Term rental. You can rent this per night for $250, weekly for $1,500, or Monthly for $5000. More details on airbnb.com at www.airbnb.com/rooms/22144370 3 beds 2 baths, sleeps up to 10.
Results within 5 miles of Wimberley

1 Unit Available
52 Ridgewood CIR
52 Ridgewood Circle, Hays County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1996 sqft
Gorgeous home in Woodcreek neighborhood. Great curb appeal! Open floor plan, beautiful stained concrete floors, oversized lot with privacy fencing in backyard & side yards.
Results within 10 miles of Wimberley
8 Units Available
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$992
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
996 sqft
Sienna Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 13 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country.

1 Unit Available
910 Sagewood Trl
910 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1373 sqft
910 Sagewood Trail 3BR/3.5BA Duplex

1 Unit Available
1171 Lake Island Drive
1171 Lake Island Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Stunning Home in Gated Community with Views of the Lake - Available August 7th: This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath house makes you feel right at home the minute you walk in the door.

1 Unit Available
3939 S Interstate 35
3939 I 35, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
78666 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.

1 Unit Available
6 Oak Villa Rd G-1
6 Oak Villa Road, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1211 sqft
6 Oak Villa Rd G-1 Available 08/03/20 Serene 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo Near All You Could Want On Canyon Lake!! - Spacious condo less than a mile from Canyon Lake.

Holland Street
1 Unit Available
124 E Holland
124 East Holland Street, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1288 sqft
124 E Holland Available 07/31/20 124 E Holland - Schedule showings with office - 512-667-6485 Charming home located in an established neighborhood with great access to TxState campus, local restaurants and grocery stores.

1 Unit Available
921 Sagewood Trail
921 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1550 sqft
JULY MOVE-IN! Renovated (not shown in pics) 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex in San Marcos. Spacious open floor plan with ample storage space, 2 car garage, and fenced backyard. Huge master bedroom! All bedrooms upstairs.

1 Unit Available
902 Sagewood Trail
902 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1446 sqft
REDUCED DEPOSIT TO $1000! JULY MOVE IN!! Apply Online To Save Your Spot!!! Video-https://youtu.be/AwlfwHYc6Rs 3 Bedrooms (all on second story), 2.5 bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
821 Old Ranch Road
821 Old Ranch Road 12, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1830 sqft
**PRE LEASING FOR A JULY MOVE IN** Directly across the street from Texas State University in San Marcos TX. Very quiet town home complex with private covered back patio and hill country view.

Holland Street
1 Unit Available
130 E Holland
130 East Holland Street, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1475 sqft
***Pre Leasing for July 2020 Move In***Located on the University Bus Route and ONLY 0.7 miles from TX State University this 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom property sits in a prime & highly sought after location on a large lot with mature trees.

1 Unit Available
114 Gbrv Loop
114 Gbrv Loop, Canyon Lake, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1296 sqft
WATERFRONT HOME ON THE GUADALUPE RIVER BELOW CANYON LAKE DAM. AVAILABLE MID JUNE 2020. 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH, 1 CAR CARPORT, FENCED YARD, & RENT INCLUDES WATER/TRASH. GO FISH/SWIM ANYTIME !! PET NEGOTIABLE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT.

Highland
1 Unit Available
105 Cypress Court
105 Cypress Court, San Marcos, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2544 sqft
Beautiful home that is very conveniently located and only a few minutes to Texas State University and other major attractions in San Marcos. The home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2-car garage, and a huge deck in the back yard.

1 Unit Available
833 Old Ranch Road 12
833 Old Ranch Road 12, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1168 sqft
2 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom house across from Texas State University. Downstairs porch and upstairs balcony overlooking the university. Situated on wooded lot. Parking for 4 cars.

1 Unit Available
113 Quail Run
113 Quail Run Drive, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1852 sqft
Great home for rent includes garage. Duplex is in the ETj and can have 3 students live here. Pets ok with approval, yard is not fenced, $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. 2 pet max.

1 Unit Available
905 Roadrunner Spur
905 Roadrunner Spur, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1278 sqft
Please verify all information. Pets negiotable. Background check and sex offender checks will be done on all adults. Pets negotiable.

Franklin Square - Bishops Crossing
1 Unit Available
2035 Nevada Street
2035 Nevada Street, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
Great house for rent. Home is zoned single family so not more than two non-related can live here. Pet ok with approval, 2 max and $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Pictures of home are from previous year when house was vacant.

Westover
1 Unit Available
1400 Clyde Street
1400 Clyde Street, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2768 sqft
Very nice 1 story duplex. 3 bright bedrooms with walk in closets and each room has own bathroom. Separate laundry room with brand full size washer/dryer. Pantry. Large living areas. No carpet. Stain concrete flooring. All appliances.

Westover
1 Unit Available
1412 Marlton Street
1412 Marlton Street, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2768 sqft
Very nice 1 story duplex. 3 bright bedrooms with walk in closets and each bedroom has own bath.. Separate laundry room with brand full size washer/dryer. Pantry. Large living areas. No carpet. Stain concrete flooring. Granite counter tops.

1 Unit Available
440 Clearview Canyon
440 Clearview Canyon, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX AVAILABLE NOW, RENT INCLUDES WATER BILL. NICE LAYOUT, 2 BIG BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS, ALL TILE FLOORING, W/ ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES & WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS. COME VIEW TODAY. APPLY AT WWW.CANYONLANDCOMPANY.NET

1 Unit Available
225 N Comanche St
225 North Comanche Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
840 sqft
225 N Comanche St Available 08/10/20 Little Big Town Charm and Lifestyle - Live, Work, Eat, Play in one of the most convenient locations in town.

1 Unit Available
737 Willow Ridge
737 Willow Ridge, San Marcos, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2996 sqft
737 Willow Ridge Available 05/22/20 737 Willow Ridge - A Beautiful Georgian Colonial with 4 bedrooms and 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wimberley, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wimberley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

