Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

Woodcreek

16515 Ranch Road 12 · (512) 710-0913
Location

16515 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX 78676

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-3-321 · Avail. now

$1,099

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 1-1-121 · Avail. now

$1,099

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 2-2-217 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,209

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-1-126 · Avail. now

$1,479

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Unit 3-3-324 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,514

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Unit 2-2-216 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,514

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodcreek.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
guest suite
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Woodcreek is tucked away in a beautiful rural setting in the majestic Texas Hill Country and bordered by the flowing waters of the Cypress Creek. Woodcreek is the place to be for a growing family or time for slowing down in life. Just minutes from the town of Wimberley, you have all the conveniences you need. Small town living conveniently close to San Marcos, Dripping Springs, Kyle, Buda, San Antonio, and Austin.

On weekends visit the many antique and boutique shops in the town of Wimberley, run and play at Blue Hole Regional Park or take a dip in Jacobs Well. Enjoy a game of golf at Quicksand Golf Course then dine at one of the many local flavor restaurants in town.

Woodcreek offers spacious one and two luxury bedroom apartment homes. Live It. Love It.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Deposit: $150 for 1/1 and $250 for 2/2
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 50 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage room on patio, coat closet, linen closet in all units. Huge 3 shelf storage in dining area in 2/2 floorplans.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodcreek have any available units?
Woodcreek has 7 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodcreek have?
Some of Woodcreek's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodcreek currently offering any rent specials?
Woodcreek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodcreek pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodcreek is pet friendly.
Does Woodcreek offer parking?
Yes, Woodcreek offers parking.
Does Woodcreek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodcreek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodcreek have a pool?
No, Woodcreek does not have a pool.
Does Woodcreek have accessible units?
Yes, Woodcreek has accessible units.
Does Woodcreek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodcreek has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodcreek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodcreek has units with air conditioning.
