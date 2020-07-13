Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Deposit: $150 for 1/1 and $250 for 2/2
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 50 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage room on patio, coat closet, linen closet in all units. Huge 3 shelf storage in dining area in 2/2 floorplans.