Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

35 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wimberley, TX

Finding an apartment in Wimberley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
9 Units Available
Woodcreek
16515 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1129 sqft
Charming community near Cypress Creek and Blue Hole Regional Park. Granite countertops, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank floors throughout. Onsite dog park, outdoor grilling area and minutes to local hiking.
Results within 10 miles of Wimberley
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$992
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
996 sqft
Sienna Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 13 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holland Street
1 Unit Available
124 E Holland
124 East Holland Street, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1288 sqft
124 E Holland Available 07/31/20 124 E Holland - Schedule showings with office - 512-667-6485 Charming home located in an established neighborhood with great access to TxState campus, local restaurants and grocery stores.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3939 S Interstate 35
3939 I 35, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
78666 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hughson Heights
1 Unit Available
119 Crest Drive
119 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1375 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING NEW PAINT! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Duplex Ready for Tenants - Available NOW...This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Duplex is conveniently located on the end of a cul-de-sac and close to Texas State Bus stop.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hughson Heights
1 Unit Available
105 LBJ Cove
105 Lbj Cove, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
105 LBJ Cove Available 08/06/20 Great Price on 3/1 Duplex - 3/1 Duplex on quiet culdesac...close to TX ST Campus...but not too close !! Yard maintenance is included in rent. Looking for quality Tenant who will appreciate a quality place to live.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
875 Sagewood Trail
875 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2710 sqft
Check Out This 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath! - AVAILABLE 6/26: Move-in day is just around the corner! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath features hardy plank vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, carpet in bedrooms, washer, dryer in unit and a 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1171 Lake Island Drive
1171 Lake Island Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Stunning Home in Gated Community with Views of the Lake - Available August 7th: This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath house makes you feel right at home the minute you walk in the door.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hughson Heights
1 Unit Available
122 Crest Drive
122 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
122 Crest Drive Available 07/23/20 Spacious and Clean 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex with Garage - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, two-story duplex is located at the end of a col-de-sac.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
887 Sagewood Trl
887 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2069 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Duplex

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hughson Heights
1 Unit Available
111 Crest Dr
111 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2726 sqft
111 Crest Drive 3BR/2.5BA Luxury Duplex

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
891 Sagewood Trl
891 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2042 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Duplex.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
910 Sagewood Trl
910 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1373 sqft
910 Sagewood Trail 3BR/3.5BA Duplex

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
881 Sagewood Trl
881 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1373 sqft
881 Sagewood Trail

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
100 Cedargrove
100 Cedargrove, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2598 sqft
100 Cedargrove 3BR/3.5BA Duplex

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westover
1 Unit Available
1305 N Bishop St
1305 North Bishop Street, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1133 sqft
1305 Bishop Street 3BR/2BA Duplex With Fenced Backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
885 Sagewood Trl
885 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2069 sqft
Luxury 3BR/3.5BA 885 Duplex with upgraded kitchen and baths. Pet Friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hughson Heights
1 Unit Available
113 Crest Dr
113 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2726 sqft
113 Crest Drive 3BR/2.5BA Luxury Duplex

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
921 Sagewood Trail
921 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1550 sqft
JULY MOVE-IN! Renovated (not shown in pics) 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex in San Marcos. Spacious open floor plan with ample storage space, 2 car garage, and fenced backyard. Huge master bedroom! All bedrooms upstairs.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Southwest Hills
1 Unit Available
Hillyer St. - 1002
1002 Hillyer Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
*JULY MOVE IN* Lovely San Marcos Duplex 2 bed / 1 bath with tile flooring throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
902 Sagewood Trail
902 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1446 sqft
REDUCED DEPOSIT TO $1000! JULY MOVE IN!! Apply Online To Save Your Spot!!! Video-https://youtu.be/AwlfwHYc6Rs 3 Bedrooms (all on second story), 2.5 bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Holland Street
1 Unit Available
130 E Holland
130 East Holland Street, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1475 sqft
***Pre Leasing for July 2020 Move In***Located on the University Bus Route and ONLY 0.7 miles from TX State University this 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom property sits in a prime & highly sought after location on a large lot with mature trees.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
114 Gbrv Loop
114 Gbrv Loop, Canyon Lake, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1296 sqft
WATERFRONT HOME ON THE GUADALUPE RIVER BELOW CANYON LAKE DAM. AVAILABLE MID JUNE 2020. 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH, 1 CAR CARPORT, FENCED YARD, & RENT INCLUDES WATER/TRASH. GO FISH/SWIM ANYTIME !! PET NEGOTIABLE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
833 Old Ranch Road 12
833 Old Ranch Road 12, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1168 sqft
2 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom house across from Texas State University. Downstairs porch and upstairs balcony overlooking the university. Situated on wooded lot. Parking for 4 cars.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wimberley, TX

Finding an apartment in Wimberley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

