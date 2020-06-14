Apartment List
55 Apartments for rent in Dripping Springs, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dripping Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
3 Units Available
The Ridge at Headwaters
1040 Flathead Dr, Dripping Springs, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,345
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1198 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
430 Old Fitzhugh RD
430 Old Fitzhugh Road, Dripping Springs, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1501 sqft
Built in 2011, this unit features wood floors, granite counters w/ stainless undermount sink, s/s appliances, 1/2 bath on 1st flr, 1 car garage, 3 beds (inc master w/ en suite) & secondary full bath up, laundry hook-ups up, & fully fenced yard w/
Results within 5 miles of Dripping Springs
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
30 Units Available
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,031
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1313 sqft
Central, ideal location near Hwy 290 and I-35. Impressive amenities at this green and pet-friendly community: pool, community garden, dog park. Relaxing interior features include bathtubs, fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.
Results within 10 miles of Dripping Springs
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
30 Units Available
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1221 sqft
Larger community off Bee Cave Parkway. Stunning exterior architecture, pool, courtyard, and clubhouse. Trash valet service provided. Luxury upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,294
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1462 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
10 Units Available
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1432 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
East Oak Hill
27 Units Available
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
11 Units Available
Nichols Park
5001 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
864 sqft
NICHOLS PARK IS AN APPEALING CHOICE THAT REFLECTS THE PREVAILING VERVE IN APARTMENT HOME LIVING. Whether you desire urban accessibility or peaceful solitude, look no further.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Village at Western Oaks
56 Units Available
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,793
1382 sqft
Located near the Circle C Ranch in the heart of southwest Austin, these luxury apartments feature spacious floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and fenced backyards.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
West Oak Hill
16 Units Available
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,255
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
East Oak Hill
41 Units Available
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1248 sqft
Central location, close to major highways. Units feature a washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
West Oak Hill
18 Units Available
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Zilker Park, Pedernales Falls State Park and area restaurants. This new construction community features the best of modern living. A large outdoor space with a clubroom, ample walking paths and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
East Oak Hill
62 Units Available
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,295
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,931
1362 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
23 Units Available
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1394 sqft
Air conditioning throughout, large closets, extra storage space and patio. Hardwood and carpet flooring, stainless steel fridge, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Business center, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
11 Units Available
Camden Cedar Hills
4100 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,319
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful living near Circle C Ranch Metro Park on Slaughter Creek. Near Bowie High School. Upscale amenities include energy-efficient windows, gourmet kitchens and luxury bathrooms. On-site gaming lounge and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
West Oak Hill
38 Units Available
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1733 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and dining in Southwest Austin.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes
2915 Aftonshire Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$854
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
958 sqft
Close to James Bowie High School, Crowan Elementary School, Covington Middle School, HEB, Bauerle Ranch Park, I-35, Highway 290, and S MoPac Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments with jacuzzi, dog park, free video library, pool, courtesy patrol, large walk-in closets, and clothes care center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
9 Units Available
Woodcreek
16515 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1129 sqft
Charming community near Cypress Creek and Blue Hole Regional Park. Granite countertops, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank floors throughout. Onsite dog park, outdoor grilling area and minutes to local hiking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
West Oak Hill
38 Units Available
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1269 sqft
Built on 55 acres of land in a quiet neighborhood, just 10 minutes from Austin's downtown. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel apartments and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
31 Units Available
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1432 sqft
Close to S MoPac Expressway, Boone Elementary School, Mariposa Montessori School, Covington Middle School, and Dick Nichols District Park. Pet-friendly, surround sound movie theater, fitness classes, resort-style pool, built-in wine racks and bookcases, large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
40 Units Available
The Mansions at Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,549
1539 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
East Oak Hill
30 Units Available
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,379
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,451
1576 sqft
Near Southwest Parkway. Outdoor pool with sundeck, internet cafe, conference room and bike storage. In-unit laundry and all appliances included. Gym, yoga classes and parking. Pet-friendly with dog park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
The Brodie
8700 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to S MoPac Expressway, University of Texas, ACC Campus, AMD, Freescale, James Bowie High, Boone Elementary, Sunset Valley Village Shopping, Davis Hill Park, Whole Foods, Costco. Half basketball court, complimentary fitness classes, hammock area, walking trails behind property, dog park, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
Landmark Conservancy
9301 Old Bee Caves Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1392 sqft
You can't beat these stunning Texas hill country views and luxurious amenities. Access to nature trails, coffee bar, refreshing pool and 24-hour gym. Interiors are modern and feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and ample storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Dripping Springs, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dripping Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

