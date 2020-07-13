Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Wimberley, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wimberley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
Woodcreek
16515 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1129 sqft
Charming community near Cypress Creek and Blue Hole Regional Park. Granite countertops, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank floors throughout. Onsite dog park, outdoor grilling area and minutes to local hiking.
Results within 1 mile of Wimberley

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States
105 Rancho Grande Drive, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1406 sqft
This is a fully furnished Short Term rental. You can rent this per night for $250, weekly for $1,500, or Monthly for $5000. More details on airbnb.com at www.airbnb.com/rooms/22144370 3 beds 2 baths, sleeps up to 10.
Results within 5 miles of Wimberley

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
700 GW Haschke Lane
700 G W Haschke Lane, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2016 sqft
Acreage and River Access - 3/2 Double wide with covered parking. Great location, nice views, and walking distance to the river.
Results within 10 miles of Wimberley
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,057
996 sqft
Sienna Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 13 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Hughson Heights
111 Fenway Loop
111 Fenway Loop, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
This boutique-sized, quiet peaceful community offers an affordable price with a superior location. Live only one mile from TSU and right on the Bobcat Tram route.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3939 S Interstate 35
3939 I 35, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
78666 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Greater Castle Forest
702 Chicago Street
702 Chicago Street, San Marcos, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1904 sqft
Hill Country rock home with mature trees on a hidden cul-de-sac lot. Home has a large covered front porch. Laundry room with built in storage. The garage conversion can be a bedroom or second livingroom.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
710 Allen Street
710 Allen Street, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
Check out the virtual tour! 3/2 Duplex, multi-family dwelling. 2 car garage, attached - next door to Wonder World theme park. Pets on a case by case basis. Call our office for info/showing times.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Holland Street
130 East Holland Street
130 East Holland Street, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1475 sqft
**AVAILABLE FOR A JULY 2020 MOVE IN*** Located on the University Bus Route and ONLY 0.7 miles from TX State University this 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom property sits in a prime & highly sought after location on a large lot with mature trees.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hills
1012 Allen ST
1012 Allen Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
999 sqft
Updated corner home duplex. Enjoy this close to everything location! Includes a Huge storage closet. laundry in unit. 2bd/ 2ba home - 1 story!! 2 parking spots!

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
904 Sagewood Trail
904 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1446 sqft
JULY MOVE IN!! Apply Online To Save Your Spot!!! Video-https://youtu.be/AwlfwHYc6Rs 3 Bedrooms (all on second story), 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
896 Sagewood Trail - 1
896 Sagewood Trl, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1446 sqft
Come see this gorgeous three bedroom 2. bathroom today! This unit has tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and opens up to a nice size living room.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
921 Sagewood Trail
921 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1550 sqft
JULY MOVE-IN! Renovated (not shown in pics) 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex in San Marcos. Spacious open floor plan with ample storage space, 2 car garage, and fenced backyard. Huge master bedroom! All bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
113 Quail Run
113 Quail Run Drive, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1852 sqft
Great home for rent includes garage. Duplex is in the ETj and can have 3 students live here. Pets ok with approval, yard is not fenced, $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. 2 pet max.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
225 N Comanche St
225 North Comanche Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
840 sqft
225 N Comanche St Available 08/10/20 Little Big Town Charm and Lifestyle - Live, Work, Eat, Play in one of the most convenient locations in town.

1 of 33

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
737 Willow Ridge
737 Willow Ridge, San Marcos, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2996 sqft
737 Willow Ridge Available 05/22/20 737 Willow Ridge - A Beautiful Georgian Colonial with 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Highland
72 Elm Hill Ct
72 Elm Hill Court, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2208 sqft
72 Elm Hill Ct Available 07/01/20 Very Clean, Well Maintained Home...Built for a Family! - Available for Move-In July 1st. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is 2250 sq ft, built for a family and is nestled on a corner lot under mature nature trees.

1 of 48

Last updated March 14 at 07:05pm
1 Unit Available
1660 McIver Road
1660 McIver, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1378 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - MONTHLY Rental. Welcome Home to your Fabulous Hill Country Ranch Home in Canyon Lake, TX. Great ranch property w/ breathtaking views in 270 deg. Boasts 3 bdr/2 bath home, 2 car detached garage with Effic. Apt.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1173 Brook Valley Drive
1173 Brook Valley Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
936 sqft
Canyon Lake Dreamhome. FULLY FURNISHED Month to Month rental. Giant Tiny Home...... 936 SF 2 bd/2 bath with Covered FULL RV Hookup. Picturesque amazing Hill Country Views.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Heritage
316 Quarry Street
316 Quarry Street, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1918 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom home in a well kept historic San Marcos neighborhood is both spacious and modern.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2611 Philo
2611 Philo Street, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1823 sqft
Large comfy single story 3 bed 2 bath home fenced yard central AC Wall oven, stove top microwave dishwasher Fridge and hookups for washer dryer in laundry room Carport
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wimberley, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wimberley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

