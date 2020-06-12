/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:02 PM
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wimberley, TX
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
9 Units Available
Woodcreek
16515 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1129 sqft
Charming community near Cypress Creek and Blue Hole Regional Park. Granite countertops, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank floors throughout. Onsite dog park, outdoor grilling area and minutes to local hiking.
Results within 10 miles of Wimberley
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
870 sqft
Sienna Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 13 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Oak Villa Rd G-1
6 Oak Villa Road, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1211 sqft
6 Oak Villa Rd G-1 Available 08/03/20 Serene 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo Near All You Could Want On Canyon Lake!! - Spacious condo less than a mile from Canyon Lake.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
310 Pat Garrison, B7
310 Pat Garrison Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
310 Pat Garrison, B7 Available 08/04/20 310 Pat Garrison, B7 - Schedule showings with office - 512-667-6485 Available for showings. (RLNE3430409)
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1013 Chestnut St Apt D3
1013 Chestnut Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
Luxurious and spacious 2BR/2BA condo within walking distance of campus.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1211 SORREL CREEK Drive
1211 Sorrel Creek Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNITS NEAR CANYON LAKE HIGH SCHOOL ON N. SIDE OF CANYON LAKE.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
440 Clearview Canyon
440 Clearview Canyon, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX AVAILABLE NOW, RENT INCLUDES WATER BILL. NICE LAYOUT, 2 BIG BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS, ALL TILE FLOORING, W/ ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES & WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS. COME VIEW TODAY. APPLY AT WWW.CANYONLANDCOMPANY.NET
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
112 Clearwater Court
112 Clearwater Court, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1416 sqft
One level condo located off of FM 306. Vaulted ceilings in living room, dining room, large master bath with walk in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Westover
1 Unit Available
1410 Marlton Street
1410 Marlton Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
5040 sqft
Spacious 2 bed, 1.5 bath home with private back yard located in a quiet neighborhood. Tile flooring throughout. Pets welcome on case-by-case basis. No showings at this time. Video tour available.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1223 Sorrel Creek Drive
1223 Sorrel Creek Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNITS NEAR CANYON LAKE HIGH SCHOOL ON N. SIDE OF CANYON LAKE.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1173 Brook Valley Drive
1173 Brook Valley Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
936 sqft
Canyon Lake Dreamhome. FULLY FURNISHED Month to Month rental. Giant Tiny Home...... 936 SF 2 bd/2 bath with Covered FULL RV Hookup. Picturesque amazing Hill Country Views.
