Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:31 PM

1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD.

1700 University Boulevard · (512) 318-2701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1700 University Boulevard, Williamson County, TX 78665
Teravista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$999

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
volleyball court
Marvel at the stunning golf and pool views while unwinding at this gorgeous community. Live in one of the best school districts and enjoy having quick access to every city convenience you could ever wish for! These elegant apartment homes include full-size washer and dryers, ceramic tile, black GE appliances, plantation-style blinds, oversized closets, private patios or balconies and ceiling fans. Amenities include covered parking, a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool with cabana beds, outdoor kitchen, resident lounge with billiards and coffee bar, sand volleyball, basketball and a pet park. There's also hiking trails and a nearby park! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD. have any available units?
1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD. has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD. have?
Some of 1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD. currently offering any rent specials?
1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD. is pet friendly.
Does 1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD. offer parking?
Yes, 1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD. offers parking.
Does 1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD. have a pool?
Yes, 1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD. has a pool.
Does 1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD. have accessible units?
No, 1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD. does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD. does not have units with air conditioning.
