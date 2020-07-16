1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table volleyball court

Marvel at the stunning golf and pool views while unwinding at this gorgeous community. Live in one of the best school districts and enjoy having quick access to every city convenience you could ever wish for! These elegant apartment homes include full-size washer and dryers, ceramic tile, black GE appliances, plantation-style blinds, oversized closets, private patios or balconies and ceiling fans. Amenities include covered parking, a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool with cabana beds, outdoor kitchen, resident lounge with billiards and coffee bar, sand volleyball, basketball and a pet park. There's also hiking trails and a nearby park! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.