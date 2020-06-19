All apartments in Travis County
Find more places like 2833 Mission Tejas Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis County, TX
/
2833 Mission Tejas Dr.
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

2833 Mission Tejas Dr.

2833 Mission Tejas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2833 Mission Tejas Drive, Travis County, TX 78660

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this beautifully updated, move-in ready 2 story home! - Don't miss out on this beautifully updated and move-in ready 2 story home with 3 bedrooms down (including Master Bedroom) and a Big Game room, 4th bedroom with full bathroom upstairs. Nice vinyl wood plank flooring in all living areas. Nice grey painted interior in 2017. Open layout from kitchen and family room, plus a formal dining area too! Situated in the friendly Blackhawk community with highly rated schools, a well maintained neighborhood pool, parks, trails, golf course and more! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE3210239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2833 Mission Tejas Dr. have any available units?
2833 Mission Tejas Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 2833 Mission Tejas Dr. have?
Some of 2833 Mission Tejas Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2833 Mission Tejas Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2833 Mission Tejas Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2833 Mission Tejas Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2833 Mission Tejas Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2833 Mission Tejas Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2833 Mission Tejas Dr. offers parking.
Does 2833 Mission Tejas Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2833 Mission Tejas Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2833 Mission Tejas Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2833 Mission Tejas Dr. has a pool.
Does 2833 Mission Tejas Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2833 Mission Tejas Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2833 Mission Tejas Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2833 Mission Tejas Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2833 Mission Tejas Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2833 Mission Tejas Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Melrose Trail
13005 Heinemann Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Penthouse
1801 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701
Grace Woods
3209 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road
Austin, TX 78741
Autumn Ranch at Swenson Farms
413 Swenson Farms Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Asher
10505 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78747
Waterloo Flats
1300 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
9500 Apartments
9500 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXLago Vista, TXLakeway, TXTaylor, TXManor, TXBrushy Creek, TXHutto, TX
Bee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXBuda, TXHornsby Bend, TXBastrop, TXWimberley, TXCanyon Lake, TXBurnet, TXMarble Falls, TXLockhart, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXKingsland, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University