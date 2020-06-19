2833 Mission Tejas Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss out on this beautifully updated, move-in ready 2 story home! - Don't miss out on this beautifully updated and move-in ready 2 story home with 3 bedrooms down (including Master Bedroom) and a Big Game room, 4th bedroom with full bathroom upstairs. Nice vinyl wood plank flooring in all living areas. Nice grey painted interior in 2017. Open layout from kitchen and family room, plus a formal dining area too! Situated in the friendly Blackhawk community with highly rated schools, a well maintained neighborhood pool, parks, trails, golf course and more! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE3210239)