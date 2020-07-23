/
/
caldwell county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
153 Apartments for rent in Caldwell County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
The Stanton
2115 Windsor Boulevard, Lockhart, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Stanton. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Lockhart, TX, provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
6 Units Available
Southpark Village
1817 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1104 sqft
At Southpark Village, we offer superb 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with excellent resident services and fabulous amenities all at affordable prices.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
802 North Commerce Street
802 North Commerce Street, Lockhart, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
680 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath house on a quiet residential street. New flooring just installed. Right off of HWY 183, near downtown Lockhart, Texas and Plum Creek Elementary School. Front room is blocked off and not for tenant access.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
305 Johnson St.
305 Johnson Street, Martindale, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1849 sqft
305 Johnson St. Available 07/28/20 305 Johnson St. - Call office for showings 512-667-6485 (RLNE2859213)
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3165 Misty LN
3165 Misty Lane, Caldwell County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2483 sqft
This one story home with various unique details in Maxwell, Texas is a MUST see! You will notice the details within this home directly upon entry through the gorgeous stained glass door.
Results within 1 mile of Caldwell County
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
228 Trestle Tree
228 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
1628 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 228 Trestle Tree in San Marcos. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
229 Trestle Tree
229 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1204 sqft
Beautiful, cozy, quaint home. Perfect for families. Right new to golf course, open soccer fields, walking trails, and close to river !
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
267 Rush Haven
267 Rush Haven, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1540 sqft
Very nice house on a corner lot in highly desirable Blanco River Village. Available in August. Conveniently located close to Texas State, downtown, and outlet malls. Recent paint, carpet upstairs, and wood laminate in downstairs living/dining area.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
1900 Aquarena Springs Dr.
1900 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready for quality living at an affordable price? Look no further! Live near Texas State University and enjoy a plethora of amenities.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
113 Rush Haven - C
113 Rush Haven, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
500 sqft
***Pre Leasing for a September Move In*** Cozy 1 Bed/1 Bath located in the desirable subdivision of Blanco River Village with patio downstairs. Subdivision has walking access to the Blanco River. Upstairs leased separately.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
118 Trestle Tree
118 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Nice stand alone 2-2.5 condo with a relatively large fenced yard and two car garage. Washer and Dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Caldwell County
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
35 Units Available
Hawthorne at Blanco Riverwalk
191 Cotter Ave, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1329 sqft
The quiet stream of the Blanco River will welcome you home to San Marcos' newest luxury apartments, Hawthorne at Blanco Riverwalk.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$982
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1010 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community also offers gym, pool, parking, and conference room. Great location close to dining, parks, and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
San Marcos apartment community near I-35. One- and two-bedroom homes feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry, and stainless-steel appliances. Community amenities include a dog park, a pool with sun deck, and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,491
1223 sqft
Backs onto Blanco River with downtown a short drive away along Hopkins Street. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with hardwood cabinets, black appliances, private balcony/patio and in-unit W/D. Clubhouse, gated community. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
22 Units Available
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1252 sqft
New elegant apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds offer clubhouse, media center, playground, business center, pool and more. Minutes from downtown San Marcos amenities and Texas State University.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 12:13 AM
$
3 Units Available
Blanco Gardens
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$987
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Nest Apartments! Our beautiful community offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring modern finishes, designer colors, and superior attention to detail.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
22 Units Available
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1473 sqft
McCarty Commons, a vibrant lifestyle community in the heart of San Marcos, satisfies those who want to be connected to the surrounding area, minutes from business hubs, shopping, dining & recreation.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
19 Units Available
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$983
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,283
1150 sqft
Hardwood floors and granite counters in air-conditioned apartments. Internet cafe, media room and 24-hour gym on-site. Within walking distance of the Red Oak Village Shopping Center and movie theater. Next to I-35.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
15 Units Available
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1153 sqft
Right off I-35. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse and basketball court. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances, and patios or a balcony.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
3 Units Available
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1000 sqft
Welcome Home to Park Hill Apartment Homes! Tucked away in a wooded oasis, our cozy community offers a variety of thoughtfully created one and two bedroom apartment homes for you to choose from while still being just minutes away from everything you
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,047
1078 sqft
Encino Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 26 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country. Offering comfortably priced 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes less than 5 minutes from the San Marcos Historic Downtown Square.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
$
8 Units Available
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature air conditioning, built-in bookshelves, fireplaces and washer/dryer. Community includes swimming pool, BBQ grills, volleyball court and pet stations. Located close to Texas State University, Bobcat Stadium and William and Eleanor Crook Park.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Heritage
527 W San Antonio
527 West San Antonio Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
9999 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 527 W San Antonio in San Marcos. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Caldwell County area include Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, Texas Lutheran University, and Austin Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Antonio, Austin, Round Rock, New Braunfels, and Pflugerville have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TX
Live Oak, TXWells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXBastrop, TXMcQueeney, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXBarton Creek, TXCibolo, TX