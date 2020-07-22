/
/
bastrop county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
58 Apartments for rent in Bastrop County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
11 Units Available
Hunters Crossing
1006 Home Depot Way, Bastrop County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for superb living in Bastrop, Texas? Let me introduce to you a brand new community that is coming to our neighborhood.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
146 Farm to Market Road 2571
146 Farm-to-Market Road 2571, Bastrop County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1475 sqft
Be the first one to live in this terrific new construction home in Smithville.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Calm Water Loop
127 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
127 Calm Water Loop Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST! LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
307 3rd Ave #B
307 3rd Avenue, Smithville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Newer Duplex - Granite Counters - Stained Concrete Floors - Very nice duplex with stained concrete and granite counters. This home has a great open floor plan, covered back patio and huge back yard. Won't last.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
249 Hidden Springs Drive
249 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1307 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Circle D Country Acres
115 Comanche Dr
115 Comanche Drive, Circle D-KC Estates, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
- (RLNE5067273)
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
253 Hidden Springs Drive
253 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1265 sqft
253 Hidden Springs Drive Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash,
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
233 Hidden Springs Drive
233 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1307 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS AT PECAN PARK! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled backsplash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
241 Hidden Springs Drive
241 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1307 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
126 Pinewood Dr.
126 Pine Wood Drive, Bastrop County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
757 sqft
Minutes to Town - Minutes to the Lake - Water up to $50 and lawn care included. Cute cabin located just a few minutes from town and the lake. The home has a 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and open concept eat in kitchen - living room.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
905 NE 5th Street
905 Northeast 5th Street, Smithville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1352 sqft
SMITHVILLE - COZY 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH MOTHER-IN-LAW MOBILE HOME!!! - This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Mobile Home has a Large Living Room and 2 Car Attached Garage! The Back Porch is Covered and has (2) Extra Bonus Rooms Behind the Garage Area!! This Corner
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
200 Turney
200 Turney St, Smithville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1838 sqft
Huge Home on Huge Corner Lot - This home has country feel on a large corner lot in downtown Smithville with fenced back yard and storage shed. Large open Kitchen and living area make entertaining a breeze.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
123 Calm Water Loop
123 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
123 Calm Water Loop Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Custom 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Calm Water Loop
111 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1265 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Calm Water Loop
101 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1265 sqft
101 Calm Water Loop Available 08/09/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
106 S Avenue A
106 South Avenue a, Elgin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
6268 sqft
Charming Downtown Location in Walking Distance to Restaurants, Shopping, Park, Museum and More! Unique Residence with Soaring Ten Foot Ceilings, Charming Wood Windows, Brick Accents, Custom Built-Ins and Gorgeous Hardwood Floors.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
110 S Main ST
110 Main Street, Elgin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
813 sqft
Introducing Rivers Lofts! Located in the Historic Rivers Mercantile Building, Rivers Lofts offers a Unique Living Experience with Modern Amenities & Architectural Charm. Soaring Ceilings w/ Wood Trusses, Brick Walls, Hardwood & Concrete Floors.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
153 Highline DR
153 Highline Drive, Bastrop County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1892 sqft
Updated and Ready! Country Style Living just minutes from town. Large Lot, Great Shade Trees, Spacious Home with Vaulted Ceiling, and Lots of Windows. Large 2+ Car Detached Garage and Extra Storage Building.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
404 Mesa Drive.
404 Mesa Drive, Bastrop County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Great, 2 beds and 2 baths duplex, less than 15 miles to ABIA and about 3 miles to F-1.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
398 Mesa Drive.
398 Mesa Drive, Bastrop County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Great 2 bed 2 bath duplexes. Less than 15 miles to ABIA and about 3 miles to F-1. The unit featured with stainless steel appliances; granite counter tops hardwood floors in living areas, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
314 Outfitter Drive
314 Outfitter Drive, Bastrop County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1468 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Bastrop. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, pool, updated kitchen, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $1,600/month rent.
1 of 13
Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
106 Ponderosa Street
106 Ponderosa Street, Bastrop County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
2625 sqft
106 Ponderosa Street Available 04/10/20 Large 5 bedroom home on Huge Corner Lot - NO SHOWINGS BEFORE JANUARY 1ST - Large home on large with fenced backyard near North Shore Lake Bastrop. Home has 5 large bedrooms with the master bedroom downstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Bastrop County
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1030 County Road 484
1030 County Road 484, Williamson County, TX
6 Bedrooms
$1,800
2590 sqft
6 Bedrooms, 3.5 bath on Exotic Game Ranch,Very Private, No Animals, Great Views, house ONLY is for lease, NO hunting or Fishing. By Appointment ONLY 24 hour Notice 512-721-1094
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
7329 Dungarees WAYS
7329 Dungarees Way, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1232 sqft
Beautiful Open Floor Plan like new 3 beds, 2 baths with open Floor Plan. Modern Grey Color Cabinets, Floor plan has nice Distribution of rooms. No Neighbors in the back yard. The home is move in Ready Wood-like hard floors and Carpet in the bedrooms.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bastrop County area include Central Texas College, Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, and Texas Lutheran University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Antonio, Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, and New Braunfels have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXCollege Station, TXSan Marcos, TXBryan, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXLive Oak, TXManor, TXLockhart, TXHornsby Bend, TXBastrop, TXWells Branch, TXBrushy Creek, TX