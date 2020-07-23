/
burnet county
125 Apartments for rent in Burnet County, TX📍
25 Units Available
Residences At Panther Hollow
501 Panther Hollow Dr, Marble Falls, TX
Studio
$1,014
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,064
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1081 sqft
Welcome to Residences at Panther Hollow, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Marble Falls, TX.
26 Units Available
Homestead at Mormon Mill
1301 Max Copeland Drive, Marble Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Explore a unique community created with a passion for quality. The Homestead at Mormon Mill promotes a relaxed atmosphere with modern rustic luxury living where you can feel at home.
1 Unit Available
114 E Pine
114 East Pine Drive, Granite Shoals, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
704 sqft
Cute two bedroom, one bath home located on two lots in Granite Shoals. Marble Falls School District with elementary school in Granite Shoals. Lake LBJ access through Granite Shoals community parks. Pets considered up to 50 pounds.
1 Unit Available
118 E Pine
118 East Pine Drive, Granite Shoals, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath cottage located on two lots in Granite Shoals. New plank flooring. Lake LBJ access through Granite Shoals community parks. Marble Falls School District with an elementary school located in Granite Shoals.
1 Unit Available
702 Claremont Pkwy B
702 Claremont Parkway, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious 3 bedroom Townhome - Property Id: 299421 Spacious unit, with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs and a half bath in the downstairs living area. Washer and dryer hook-ups. One car garage and fenced in backyard. Quiet neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
2105 1st Street
2105 1st Street, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Brand new move-in ready home in Horseshoe Bay, TX. Come live in the Hill Country and still be within a one hour drive to Austin. Minimum 12-month lease.
1 Unit Available
1006 Lewis
1006 Lewis Drive, Burnet, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
856 sqft
Spacious two bedroom, one bath apartment located on the north side of Burnet. Large open kitchen/dining/kitchen area with vaulted ceilings. Fridge, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer included. Great location on the north side of Burnet.
1 Unit Available
501 S Avenue N, #10
501 South Avenue O, Marble Falls, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
600 sqft
Great deal with water, sewer and trash paid by the landlord - $60 value. Two bedroom, one bath unit with refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Washer/dryer connections. Central heat and air.
1 Unit Available
518 Avenue F
518 Avenue F, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1314 sqft
Quaint cottage charm with many updates. Recently refinished original hardwood floors in the living room and first bedroom. Shiplap in the kitchen and bedroom. Three bedrooms and two baths.
1 Unit Available
705 N Hill
705 North Hill Street, Burnet, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1484 sqft
Spacious home with three bedrooms, two baths and a big bonus room - could be used as a fourth sleeping area, office or gameroom. Large corner lot with fenced back yard. Single car garage with opener.
1 Unit Available
1600 Stony Ridge, #9
1600 Stoney Ridge Ct, Marble Falls, TX
Studio
$795
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious two bedroom, one and one-half bath, apartment walking distance to Office Depot and Home Depot. 950 square feet. Updated flooring, paint and more. This is a downstairs unit - no stairs to climb.
1 Unit Available
813 Mildred
813 Mildred St, Burnet, TX
Studio
$825
840 sqft
Spacious two bedroom, one bath unit with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Single story unit. Located at the back of the fourplex for more privacy. Over 840 square feet of living space. Sorry no pets.
1 Unit Available
406 S Avenue S, #A
406 Avenue S, Marble Falls, TX
Studio
$850
805 sqft
Well maintained two bedroom, one bath rental unit. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer/dryer connections. Central heat and air. This unit will be available for move in August 14.
1 Unit Available
201 Southland, #3
201 Southland Drive, Burnet County, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Recently updated one bedroom, one bath affordable apartment in fourplex just outside Burnet in a quiet country setting. Central heat and air. Water, sewer and trash paid. Laundry facility on site.
1 Unit Available
1605 Stony Ridge, #2
1605 Stoney Ridge Ct, Marble Falls, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
962 sqft
Spacious two bedroom, one bath, apartment walking distance to Office Depot and Home Depot. Approximately 962 square feet. Updated flooring, paint and more. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer provided.
1 Unit Available
207 Elm
207 E Elm St, Burnet, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment Available, No Dogs Allowed, Just 4 Blocks From The Burnet Town Square. Schools, Grocery Shopping, Post Office Just Blocks Away Without Any Stoplights Or Busy Traffic. Hardware Store, Restaurants And YMCA Also Close By.
1 Unit Available
306 Avenue E
306 Avenue E, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1544 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath home with sunroom and large deck. Over 1500 square feet of living space. This house will be ready for move in August 7.
1 Unit Available
120 Dove
120 Dove Ln, Meadowlakes, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2050 sqft
Immaculate rental home located in the Meadowlakes Subdivision. 3/2/2 with an office/bonus room. Fenced back yard.
1 Unit Available
2101 First Street
2101 1st St, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1456 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, two bath manufactured home in Horseshoe Bay South - Marble Falls School District. Large kitchen, dining, living room area. Split bedroom plan. Laundry room with washer/dryer connections. Easy access to Lake LBJ boat ramp.
1 Unit Available
1109 Cedar DR
1109 Cedar Drive, Meadowlakes, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Newly updated 3BR/1BA unit in the lovely Pecan Valley neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
406 Ave B
406 Avenue B, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1286 sqft
Cute updated 3/2 for rent. Original hardwood floors, updated appliances, in town close to everything! At end of quiet street in Old Marble Falls, quiet and quaint. No Pets.
1 Unit Available
1101 The Cape A1
1101 The Cape, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1485 sqft
1101 The Cape A1 Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657 - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. **$4,000.00 per month. Minimum term: 4 months.
1 Unit Available
112 Big Sky
112 Big Sky, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3250 sqft
Recently remodeled Horseshoe Bay home with outstanding views of the lake and hill country from almost every room! This open concept floor plan includes a study, master and main living areas on the first floor and two bedrooms with en suite
1 Unit Available
100 Bay Point
100 Bay Point Drive, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Rent INCLUDES Water, Sewer, Trash & Landscaping. Escape townhomes are very popular because they offer what many clients need: Single level, two bedrooms, two baths, one car garage with room for golf cart storage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Burnet County area include Central Texas College, Huston-Tillotson University, McLennan Community College, Our Lady of the Lake University, and Saint Edward's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Antonio, Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, and Waco have apartments for rent.
