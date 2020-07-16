All apartments in Travis County
Last updated May 8 2019 at 3:05 AM

1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard

1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard, Travis County, TX 78660

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
South Heatherwilde Boulevard, Pflugerville, TX 78660 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Apartments 4 you, (512) 402-2442. Available from: 05/04/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Settle into one of our studio, one, or two bedroom apartments. If you’re searching for an inviting and relaxing space, you’re in luck! Every apartment offers spacious living areas, well-equipped and up to date mondernized kitchens and generous storage space to ensure you’ll love calling These Lovely Apartments home. Select units are currently being renovated with a modern, industrial design and will feature open living spaces and upgraded appliances! These Won’t Last Long Contact Nathan Thomas your Apartment Pro Specialist for a scheduled TOUR! (512) 402-2442 [ Published 7-May-19 / ID 2958311 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard have any available units?
1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
Is 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
