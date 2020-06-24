Rent Calculator
1301 Wallace Street
1301 Wallace Street, Taylor, TX 76574
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Wallace St - Remodeled 4/2 home. Open kitchen with beautiful finishes. No carpet. Spacious living area with large wood burning fireplace.
(RLNE4590042)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1301 Wallace Street have any available units?
1301 Wallace Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Taylor, TX
.
Is 1301 Wallace Street currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Wallace Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Wallace Street pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Wallace Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Taylor
.
Does 1301 Wallace Street offer parking?
No, 1301 Wallace Street does not offer parking.
Does 1301 Wallace Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Wallace Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Wallace Street have a pool?
No, 1301 Wallace Street does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Wallace Street have accessible units?
No, 1301 Wallace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Wallace Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Wallace Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Wallace Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 Wallace Street does not have units with air conditioning.
