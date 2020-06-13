46 Apartments for rent in Taylor, TX with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
711 Big Sur Trl
711 Big Sur Trail, Taylor, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
2007 sqft
711 Big Sur Trl Available 07/10/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Taylor - Spacious 2-Story Brick Home In Taylor ~ 4 Bedrooms ~ 2.
Results within 5 miles of Taylor

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
124 Holmstrom St.
124 Holmstrom Street, Hutto, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2906 sqft
Spacious two story home boasts five bedrooms and 2.5 baths, formal dining, breakfast nook, and plenty of storage. Kitchen opens to living area. Large upstairs alcove is versatile and can be used as an exercise room, library or playroom.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
591 Lydia Lane
591 Lydia Lane, Thrall, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3022 sqft
You can bring the entire family here! Located in Granbury's premier new community of Rolling Creek Ranch, on a cul de sac.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
128 Almquist ST
128 Almquist Street, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1485 sqft
Charming single story with loads of natural light warms up this bright and open floor plan.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
224 Birkshire DR
224 Birkshire Dr, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2348 sqft
2019 Spacious 1-story Energy Efficient & Modern Home with upgraded features. Tall ceilings. Open living/kitchen. Tankless hot water! Backyard Dog Run! Easy access to I35, close to Round Rock Outlets, H-E-B, Restaurants and schools.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3010 Hanstrom CT
3010 Hanstrom Court, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1362 sqft
Fall in love with the beautiful 3 bedroom home located in a quiet, low-traffic cul-de-sac and the last house on the right. Open kitchen/living room concept, granite countertops, and an INCREDIBLE master bathroom with soaking tub and walk in shower.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
308 Meadowside DR
308 Meadowside Drive, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1743 sqft
Fresh paint, recent roof, updated fixtures, recent fence, great neighbors. Welcome to this low maintenance house inside and out. NO carpet, hard tile and vinyl floors. Extra study or bedroom in master suite.
Results within 10 miles of Taylor
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
North Creek
500 Chris Kelley Boulevard, Hutto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,103
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1107 sqft
Just north of Austin lies a hidden gem that provides its community members with a unique and tranquil lifestyle. Discover your own kind of luxury at North Creek Apartments in Hutto, Texas.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pflugerville Acres
1 Unit Available
17110 Calipatria Lane
17110 Calipatria Ln, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2204 sqft
17110 Calipatria Ln., Pflugerville, TX 78660 - Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath brand new property. Thoughtfully upgraded throughout, kitchen has large center island, water filtration system, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2102 Spotted Owl Cir
2102 Spotted Owl Circle, Pflugerville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3430 sqft
2102 Spotted Owl Cir Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 4B/3B in Falcon Pointe! - Beautiful 4B/3B in Falcon Pointe! Tile in main living areas w/ carpet in beds, Granite countertops, Center island w/ tons of cabinet space, Covered patio and Pflugerville

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21609 Gallus Drive
21609 Gallus Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1974 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Pflugerville Home! - >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/UAEE_SvWCfk <<<< Grand open-concept living home in a desirable community and access to the best schools in Pflugerville.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
408 Green Slope Lane
408 Green Slope Ln, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1594 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Home - Located in the Pinnacle Community, just down the street from the HOA community pool and playground! The covered front entry welcomes you into the living room with entry closet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Creek
1 Unit Available
713 Tom Kites
713 Tom Kite Drive, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2299 sqft
713 Tom Kites Available 07/01/20 House for lease in Round Rock - Spacious One-Story Home in Forest Creek.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Settlers Overlook
1 Unit Available
2822 Deerfern Ln.
2822 Deerfern Lane, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1349 sqft
2822 Deerfern Ln. Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed, 2.5 bath home in Round Rock! - Spacious two bedroom, 2.5 baths with big fenced backyard & 2nd floor balcony. No carpet except on stairs! Close to ACC, Dell Diamond, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Villages Of Hidden Lake
1 Unit Available
3516 Trickling Springs Way
3516 Trickling Springs Way, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2110 sqft
Texas Limestone Four Bedroom - Clean classy & modern*Lovely Texas limestone ranch in Hidden Lake*Amenities abound in this highly sought after community*Walk to school, parks & the pool*This 4/2/2 affords every luxury from the chefs kitchen

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Villages Of Hidden Lake
1 Unit Available
3816 Hidden Lake Xing
3816 Hidden Lake Crossing, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1492 sqft
3816 Hidden Lake Xing Available 07/04/20 Looking for the best priced home with Lake Access, here it is. - Looking for the best priced home with Lake Access, here it is.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18400 Blush Rose Road
18400 Blush Rose Road, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1580 sqft
18400 Blush Rose Road Available 06/13/20 Gorgeous 3B/2B one story w/ full appliances package! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility &

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2824 Bluffstone Drive
2824 Bluffstone Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1651 sqft
2824 Bluffstone Drive Available 07/18/20 Nice 3B/2B Home in Settlers Overlook! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Round Rock! Granite counter tops, open floor plan, spacious master, walk-in closet, garden tub & separate shower, double vanity, covered

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ridge At Steeds Crossing
1 Unit Available
1600 Darley Arabian way
1600 Darley Arabian Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1758 sqft
1600 Darley Arabian way Available 07/01/20 House for lease in Pflugerville - 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7836 Leonardo Dr
7836 Leonardo Drive, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1924 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Round Rock - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home ~ Open Concept Floor Plan ~ Tile Throughout All Common Area's, Carpet In Bedrooms ~ Large Chef Inspired Kitchen w/Quartz Countertops, Java Cabinets & Stainless Steel Appliances & Walk-In

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16812 Bridgefarmer Blvd
16812 Bridgefarmer Boulevard, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,848
2276 sqft
16812 Bridgefarmer Blvd Available 08/10/20 Light and Spacious 2 Story Home in Reserve At Westcreek - Pflugerville - Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18833 Keeli Ln
18833 Keeli Lane, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1608 sqft
Newer home for Lease in Reserve at Westcreek - Great Community Amenities! - Beautifully maintained home located in an award winning community close to dining, shopping, and less than 2 miles from Lake Pflugerville.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Villages Of Hidden Lake
1 Unit Available
18717 Deep Water Drive
18717 Deep Water Drive, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2277 sqft
Single story Recently painted with 4 full bedrooms + Study/Flex room. Corner Lot with 0.19 Acre. Great location with easy access to 1-45 and 130. Near Costco & shopping, hospital & schools. Sprinkler, water softener and gutters. Pet friendly.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1800 Tranquility LN
1800 Tranquility Lane, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1796 sqft
Beautiful home full of upgrades in Falcon Pointe. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. (Refrigerator, washer, dryer included) Bedrooms have ceiling fans, large closets, vinyl plank flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Taylor, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Taylor renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

