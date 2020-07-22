Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Taylor, TX with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Taylor offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
4 Units Available
Forest Creek
Links at Forest Creek
20404 Poppy Hills Trl, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
868 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Links at Forest Creek in Round Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
8 Units Available
North Creek
500 Chris Kelley Boulevard, Hutto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,113
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1107 sqft
Just north of Austin lies a hidden gem that provides its community members with a unique and tranquil lifestyle. Discover your own kind of luxury at North Creek Apartments in Hutto, Texas.

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Creek
3927 Blue Monster Cove
3927 Blue Monster Cove, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2119 sqft
Amazing single story home with a quiet pool on a cul-de-sac! - One of a kind home in Round Rock! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, no carpet! Spacious living room with a fireplace and lots of natural light! Open kitchen with an island, tons of

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Sonoma
533 Golden Creek Dr
533 Golden Creek Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1756 sqft
Woven Bamboo Flooring; Replaced appliances in Kitchen;Range w/dual ovens,microwave,Refrigerator, and Dishwasher all remain! High efficiency drip irrigation sprinkler system; Upgraded insulation * great energy features;Pest defense system;

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Villages Of Hidden Lake
18525 Blue Pond Dr
18525 Blue Pond Drive, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2596 sqft
Large, beautiful home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1.2 baths, 2 dining areas, and 2 livings. 2nd up can be used as game room as well. Master bedroom down and other 3 up. Wood laminate downstairs in dining, living & master bedroom.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
University Park East
2702 Perkins Pl.
2702 Perkins Place, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1243 sqft
University Park home in great location! Close to downtown Georgetown and Southwestern University. Cozy three bedroom home has wood laminate flooring, high ceilings, washer and dryer, and refrigerator.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
19000 Mangan Way
19000 Mangan Way, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1705 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease. 2 sides masonry, refrigerator, washer/dryer and sprinkler provided.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
2924 Pedernales Falls DR
2924 Pedernales Falls Drive, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2390 sqft
WASHER DRYER & FRIDGE INCLUDED Spacious one story perched on corner lots with tons of space inside and out as well as tons of storage.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
7952 Bassano DR
7952 Bassano Drive, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1706 sqft
24 MTH LEASE. Beautiful home w/ 3 beds, 2 baths, one living, one dining, plus office. Kitchen open to living/dining. Stainless appliances including refrigerator. LG washer/dryer. Covered patio. Community pool and playground.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
6613 Kildare
6613 Kildare Dr, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1798 sqft
New Home just completed last week. Be the 1st resident to occupy this single story gem. Smart hometechnology. Extremely energy efficient. Granite counters & bright open kitchen. New stainless refrigerator included along with new washer & new dryer.

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Creek
2221 SHARK LOOP
2221 Shark Loop, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2761 sqft
OWNER/AGENT. NEW LAMINATE FLOORING WILL INSTALL July 20TH, 2ND STORY AND STAIRS. LAMINATE SAMPLE IN PICS. NO CARPET. HARD TITLE GROUND LEVEL. Clean home in Forest Creek subdivision a Golf course community, Tennis & pool.

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Teravista
2108 Asbury Park Dr.
2108 Asbury Park Drive, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2856 sqft
2108 Asbury Park Dr. Available 06/06/20 Teravista amenities! - Gourmet kitchen with tons of cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, (fridge stays), gas cook top, breakfast bar and open family room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Taylor, TX

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Taylor offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Taylor. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Taylor can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

