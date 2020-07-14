All apartments in Taylor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Arbors of Taylor

201 Highland Dr · (512) 668-6954
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

201 Highland Dr, Taylor, TX 76574

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 613 · Avail. now

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Aug 28

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 722 · Avail. Jul 26

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 922 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbors of Taylor.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Find your perfect fit at the Arbors of Taylor Apartments in Taylor, TX, where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for all of our residents. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes are equipped with central air conditioning, ceiling fans and fully functioning kitchens that include a refrigerator, stove and garbage disposal. In select units, enjoy walk in closets, wood style flooring and mirrored closet doors.

Make your life easier when you choose to live at the Arbors of Taylor Apartments due to our close proximity to everything that Taylor, Texas and greater Austin has to offer. With just a short drive, make your way to different parks, supermarkets, casual dining spots and your local schools. Experience true community living with access to our on-site laundry facility and community room.

Cozy, convenient living is just around the corner when you make the Arbors of Taylor the place you call home. Stop by or call our leasing office for a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: Weight Limit: 75LBS

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Arbors of Taylor have any available units?
Arbors of Taylor has 4 units available starting at $880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arbors of Taylor have?
Some of Arbors of Taylor's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbors of Taylor currently offering any rent specials?
Arbors of Taylor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbors of Taylor pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbors of Taylor is pet friendly.
Does Arbors of Taylor offer parking?
Yes, Arbors of Taylor offers parking.
Does Arbors of Taylor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbors of Taylor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbors of Taylor have a pool?
Yes, Arbors of Taylor has a pool.
Does Arbors of Taylor have accessible units?
No, Arbors of Taylor does not have accessible units.
Does Arbors of Taylor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbors of Taylor has units with dishwashers.
Does Arbors of Taylor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arbors of Taylor has units with air conditioning.

