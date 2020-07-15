Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:54 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Taylor, TX with garages

Taylor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
214 Madison St.
214 Madison Ln, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
214 Madison St. Available 07/17/20 Newly Remodeled! - Single story brick house in northeast Hutto. Nicely laid out family room with fireplace. Country-style kitchen with electric stove.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
614 Lydia Lane
614 Lydia Lane, Thrall, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2832 sqft
Don't wait - it will be gone! The beautiful features in this home make it a very desired rental.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
3010 Hanstrom CT
3010 Hanstrom Court, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1362 sqft
Fall in love with the beautiful 3 bedroom home located in a quiet, low-traffic cul-de-sac and the last house on the right. Open kitchen/living room concept, granite countertops, and an INCREDIBLE master bathroom with soaking tub and walk in shower.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
211 Quail Cir
211 Quail Circle, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1336 sqft
Nice and clean 1 story home in great neighborhood! - Open floor plan. High ceilings and fireplace in family room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, extra room could be game room or formal dining.

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
303 Richards Drive
303 Richards Drive, Hutto, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1936 sqft
Fully-Furnished 4BR with ABP on Quiet street on Greenbelt (Only One Neighbor!) and walk a half block to park picnic area and playground! Quick access to two toll roads and highway 79! Less than 1.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
219 Gainer Drive
219 Gainer Drive, Hutto, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 219 Gainer Drive in Hutto. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Taylor
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
6 Units Available
North Creek
500 Chris Kelley Boulevard, Hutto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1107 sqft
Just north of Austin lies a hidden gem that provides its community members with a unique and tranquil lifestyle. Discover your own kind of luxury at North Creek Apartments in Hutto, Texas.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridge At Steeds Crossing
1600 Darley Arabian way
1600 Darley Arabian Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1758 sqft
House for lease in Pflugerville - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, Corner house , Fireplace in the living area, breakfast bar, refrigerator Wood flooring in down stairs , privacy fence with large back yard and a patio.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Georgetown Crossing
1451 Newbury Street
1451 Newbury Street, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1361 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Crossing Home - The 2 guest bedrooms, both with walk-in closets, and the guest bathroom are found at the right front of the home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Settlers Overlook
2724 Amberglow Ct
2724 Amberglow Court, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a great yard! All bedrooms are upstairs, no carpet downstairs, privacy fenced in the backyard, and nice open porch. Just minutes from Old Settlers Park, shopping and restaurants . Easy access to HWY 35 and 79.

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Villages Of Hidden Lake
4009 Rocky Shore Ln
4009 Rocky Shore Lane, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1492 sqft
Open floorplan, single story house with 3 bedrooms. Vaulted Ceilings, spacious private backyard Coveted Villages of Hidden Lakes neighborhood excellent community pool.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
7952 Bassano DR
7952 Bassano Drive, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1706 sqft
24 MTH LEASE. Beautiful home w/ 3 beds, 2 baths, one living, one dining, plus office. Kitchen open to living/dining. Stainless appliances including refrigerator. LG washer/dryer. Covered patio. Community pool and playground.

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
17428 Bridgefarmer Boulevard
17428 Bridgefarmer Boulevard, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1860 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home plus office/study. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Breakfast bar open to dining & living room. Walk in laundry and pantry in the kitchen. Close to Lake Pflugerville. Refrigerator is included in the lease.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
6613 Kildare
6613 Kildare Dr, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1798 sqft
New Home just completed last week. Be the 1st resident to occupy this single story gem. Smart hometechnology. Extremely energy efficient. Granite counters & bright open kitchen. New stainless refrigerator included along with new washer & new dryer.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Creek
3918 Links LN
3918 Links Lane, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2086 sqft
Charming 4 bed/2 bath house in Forest Creek. Excellent floor plan! Stunning kitchen w/ breakfast bar, center island and granite countertops opens to family room w/ fireplace. Large master suite w/ walk-in closet and private bath.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Forest
2248 Fernspring DR
2248 Fernspring Drive, Round Rock, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3358 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home in the wonderful Lake Forest community! This home features a covered front porch, multiple living spaces (office, dining, game room, living room), 3 door detached garage, large driveway on more than a quarter acre lot.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
20745 Silverbell LN
20745 Silverbell Lane, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2700 sqft
Exemplary schools*Welcome home to this stunning 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Settlers Crossing
2441 Butler Way
2441 Butler Way, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2363 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Estates at Settlers Park Round Rock Home - The covered front entry way leads you into the family room/dining room and separate office.

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Teravista
2108 Asbury Park Dr.
2108 Asbury Park Drive, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2856 sqft
2108 Asbury Park Dr. Available 06/06/20 Teravista amenities! - Gourmet kitchen with tons of cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, (fridge stays), gas cook top, breakfast bar and open family room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1403 Pearsall Lane
1403 Pearsall Lane, Hutto, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2495 sqft
Immaculate Hutto Home minutes from the Dell Diamond and 130 Toll.

1 of 1

Last updated January 12 at 12:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1423 Lamb Drive
1423 East Lamb Street, Williamson County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1901 sqft
Brand New energy efficient, URBAN DESIGN Townhome. Enjoy maintenance free living in a great location in a prime area of Plano with easy access to Hwy 75, PGBT and DART.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
University Park East
2702 Perkins Pl.
2702 Perkins Place, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1243 sqft
University Park home in great location! Close to downtown Georgetown and Southwestern University. Cozy three bedroom home has wood laminate flooring, high ceilings, washer and dryer, and refrigerator.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
16421 Pallazo Drive
16421 Pallazo Drive, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2449 sqft
16421 Pallazo Drive Available 08/28/20 2 Master Bedrooms - Pflugerville Lake - Cool off and play in the desirable Sorento neighborhood with 2 pools, amenities center, playscape, fitness center, conference room and much more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Taylor, TX

Taylor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

