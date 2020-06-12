/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
66 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Taylor, TX
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
711 Big Sur Trl
711 Big Sur Trail, Taylor, TX
711 Big Sur Trl Available 07/10/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Taylor - Spacious 2-Story Brick Home In Taylor ~ 4 Bedrooms ~ 2.
Results within 5 miles of Taylor
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
124 Holmstrom St.
124 Holmstrom Street, Hutto, TX
Spacious two story home boasts five bedrooms and 2.5 baths, formal dining, breakfast nook, and plenty of storage. Kitchen opens to living area. Large upstairs alcove is versatile and can be used as an exercise room, library or playroom.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
591 Lydia Lane
591 Lydia Lane, Thrall, TX
You can bring the entire family here! Located in Granbury's premier new community of Rolling Creek Ranch, on a cul de sac.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
614 Lydia Lane
614 Lydia Lane, Thrall, TX
Don't wait - it will be gone! The beautiful features in this home make it a very desired rental.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
592 Lydia Lane
592 Lydia Lane, Thrall, TX
Better grab this one quickly! Brand new construction, spacious rooms with beautiful features, such as barn doors, upgraded counter tops, laundry room with sink, and wood-look tile throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
587 Lydia Lane
587 Lydia Lane, Thrall, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2650 sqft
This beautiful home is located in the peaceful, gated community of Rolling Creek Ranch. This area is loaded with old oak trees, rolling hills, and natural creeks and ponds.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
128 Almquist ST
128 Almquist Street, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1485 sqft
Charming single story with loads of natural light warms up this bright and open floor plan.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
224 Birkshire DR
224 Birkshire Dr, Williamson County, TX
2019 Spacious 1-story Energy Efficient & Modern Home with upgraded features. Tall ceilings. Open living/kitchen. Tankless hot water! Backyard Dog Run! Easy access to I35, close to Round Rock Outlets, H-E-B, Restaurants and schools.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3010 Hanstrom CT
3010 Hanstrom Court, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1362 sqft
Fall in love with the beautiful 3 bedroom home located in a quiet, low-traffic cul-de-sac and the last house on the right. Open kitchen/living room concept, granite countertops, and an INCREDIBLE master bathroom with soaking tub and walk in shower.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
211 Quail Cir
211 Quail Circle, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1336 sqft
Nice and clean 1 story home in great neighborhood! - Open floor plan. High ceilings and fireplace in family room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, extra room could be game room or formal dining.
1 of 21
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
201 Creek Ledge
201 Creek Ledge Drive, Hutto, TX
201 Creek Ledge Dr Hutto, TX. 78634 - Immaculate 4 bed, 2.5 bath in Hutto! Fresh paint throughout, all hard surface floors--no carpet! Formal dining + 2nd living space upstairs. Large master suite with separate tub & shower and walk in closet.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
308 Meadowside DR
308 Meadowside Drive, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1743 sqft
Fresh paint, recent roof, updated fixtures, recent fence, great neighbors. Welcome to this low maintenance house inside and out. NO carpet, hard tile and vinyl floors. Extra study or bedroom in master suite.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
207 Lucky Clover Lane
207 Lucky Clover Lane, Hutto, TX
4 bedrooms and 2 baths with front bonus room/ office, nursery or potential bedroom with wardrobe or closet addition. Fully furnished and close (under 2 Miles) to the new Perfect Game Site. Close to Toll Roads 130 and 45 Flyover.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
303 Richards Drive
303 Richards Drive, Hutto, TX
Fully-Furnished 4BR with ABP on Quiet street on Greenbelt (Only One Neighbor!) and walk a half block to park picnic area and playground! Quick access to two toll roads and highway 79! Less than 1.
Results within 10 miles of Taylor
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
North Creek
500 Chris Kelley Boulevard, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1344 sqft
Just north of Austin lies a hidden gem that provides its community members with a unique and tranquil lifestyle. Discover your own kind of luxury at North Creek Apartments in Hutto, Texas.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
129 Steven Street
129 Steven Street, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1722 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to get a great deal in Hutto! The spacious three bedroom, one story, home features a huge yard, tons of natural light, and is clean and ready to go for the next person to call it home! The owner is also going to cover
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pflugerville Acres
1 Unit Available
17110 Calipatria Lane
17110 Calipatria Ln, Travis County, TX
17110 Calipatria Ln., Pflugerville, TX 78660 - Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath brand new property. Thoughtfully upgraded throughout, kitchen has large center island, water filtration system, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2102 Spotted Owl Cir
2102 Spotted Owl Circle, Pflugerville, TX
2102 Spotted Owl Cir Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 4B/3B in Falcon Pointe! - Beautiful 4B/3B in Falcon Pointe! Tile in main living areas w/ carpet in beds, Granite countertops, Center island w/ tons of cabinet space, Covered patio and Pflugerville
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21609 Gallus Drive
21609 Gallus Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1974 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Pflugerville Home! - >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/UAEE_SvWCfk <<<< Grand open-concept living home in a desirable community and access to the best schools in Pflugerville.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1126 Plateau Trail
1126 Plateau Trl, Georgetown, TX
1126 Plateau Trail Available 06/22/20 Gorgeous 4 bed, 2 bath in Georgetown Tx - Don't miss the opportunity to view this one story Pinnacle home with open floor plan. Home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20308 Farm Pond Lane
20308 Farm Pond Lane, Travis County, TX
20308 Farm Pond Lane Available 07/18/20 Gorgeous large family home! - Gorgeous large family home, Huge backyard, Kitchen with center island, granite counter tops and stainless steel/black appliances, All bedrooms up w/large game room, Study down
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ryans Crossing
1 Unit Available
6517 Teramo Ter
6517 Teramo Ter, Round Rock, TX
Brand new 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the heart of Round Rock! Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, lots of room for storage, and a fenced in backyard. Just minutes from Old Settlers Park, shopping and restaurants .
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
408 Green Slope Lane
408 Green Slope Ln, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Home - Located in the Pinnacle Community, just down the street from the HOA community pool and playground! The covered front entry welcomes you into the living room with entry closet.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Creek
1 Unit Available
713 Tom Kites
713 Tom Kite Drive, Williamson County, TX
713 Tom Kites Available 07/01/20 House for lease in Round Rock - Spacious One-Story Home in Forest Creek.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Wells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXManor, TX