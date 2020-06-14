34 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Taylor, TX

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Taylor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 01:03am
4 Units Available
Arbors of Taylor
201 Highland Dr, Taylor, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
860 sqft
Find your perfect fit at the Arbors of Taylor Apartments in Taylor, TX, where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for all of our residents.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
711 Big Sur Trl
711 Big Sur Trail, Taylor, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
2007 sqft
711 Big Sur Trl Available 07/10/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Taylor - Spacious 2-Story Brick Home In Taylor ~ 4 Bedrooms ~ 2.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
224 Birkshire DR
224 Birkshire Dr, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2348 sqft
2019 Spacious 1-story Energy Efficient & Modern Home with upgraded features. Tall ceilings. Open living/kitchen. Tankless hot water! Backyard Dog Run! Easy access to I35, close to Round Rock Outlets, H-E-B, Restaurants and schools.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
211 Quail Cir
211 Quail Circle, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1336 sqft
Nice and clean 1 story home in great neighborhood! - Open floor plan. High ceilings and fireplace in family room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, extra room could be game room or formal dining.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
201 Creek Ledge
201 Creek Ledge Drive, Hutto, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2264 sqft
201 Creek Ledge Dr Hutto, TX. 78634 - Immaculate 4 bed, 2.5 bath in Hutto! Fresh paint throughout, all hard surface floors--no carpet! Formal dining + 2nd living space upstairs. Large master suite with separate tub & shower and walk in closet.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
207 Lucky Clover Lane
207 Lucky Clover Lane, Hutto, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1835 sqft
4 bedrooms and 2 baths with front bonus room/ office, nursery or potential bedroom with wardrobe or closet addition. Fully furnished and close (under 2 Miles) to the new Perfect Game Site. Close to Toll Roads 130 and 45 Flyover.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
303 Richards Drive
303 Richards Drive, Hutto, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1936 sqft
Fully-Furnished 4BR with ABP on Quiet street on Greenbelt (Only One Neighbor!) and walk a half block to park picnic area and playground! Quick access to two toll roads and highway 79! Less than 1.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
North Creek
500 Chris Kelley Boulevard, Hutto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,103
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1107 sqft
Just north of Austin lies a hidden gem that provides its community members with a unique and tranquil lifestyle. Discover your own kind of luxury at North Creek Apartments in Hutto, Texas.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
21624 Urraca Ln
21624 Urraca Lane, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,071
2448 sqft
4 bedroom 2.5 bath built 2018! Lot's of space, light and privacy. Open kitchen with granite counters and subway tile. Includes washer, dryer and fridge! 2nd living room/flex space upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7836 Leonardo Dr
7836 Leonardo Drive, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1924 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Round Rock - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home ~ Open Concept Floor Plan ~ Tile Throughout All Common Area's, Carpet In Bedrooms ~ Large Chef Inspired Kitchen w/Quartz Countertops, Java Cabinets & Stainless Steel Appliances & Walk-In

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Villages Of Hidden Lake
1 Unit Available
3816 Hidden Lake Xing
3816 Hidden Lake Crossing, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1492 sqft
3816 Hidden Lake Xing Available 07/04/20 Looking for the best priced home with Lake Access, here it is. - Looking for the best priced home with Lake Access, here it is.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16444 Vescovo Ln
16444 Vescovo Lane, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2817 sqft
Gorgeous Home! Take a look at this elegant 2 Story Home in Sorento!! - Gorgeous Newer Home! Take a look at this elegant 2 Story Home with large Gourmet kitchen, upgraded tile floors and great backyard! Located in the upscale Sorento community

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18400 Blush Rose Road
18400 Blush Rose Road, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1580 sqft
Gorgeous 3B/2B one story w/ full appliances package! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16812 Bridgefarmer Blvd
16812 Bridgefarmer Boulevard, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,848
2276 sqft
16812 Bridgefarmer Blvd Available 08/10/20 Light and Spacious 2 Story Home in Reserve At Westcreek - Pflugerville - Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenridge
1 Unit Available
20309 Dark Tree Cove
20309 Dark Tree Cove, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1643 sqft
Spacious Single Story Home - Spacious single story home in desirable Pflugerville Greenridge community. Large lot perfect for children, pets, grilling and entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18833 Keeli Ln
18833 Keeli Lane, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1608 sqft
Newer home for Lease in Reserve at Westcreek - Great Community Amenities! - Beautifully maintained home located in an award winning community close to dining, shopping, and less than 2 miles from Lake Pflugerville.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21013 Penny Royal Dr
21013 Penny Royal Drive, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2413 sqft
21013 Penny Royal Dr Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 story home in Blackhawk Estate - Golf Course Community! - Spacious 4 bedroom with a game room, Bright and clean! A lot of natural light*wall of windows*Soaring ceiling in living area*Open floor

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Pflugerville Acres
1 Unit Available
17110 Calipatria Lane
17110 Calipatria Ln, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2204 sqft
17110 Calipatria Ln., Pflugerville, TX 78660 - Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath brand new property. Thoughtfully upgraded throughout, kitchen has large center island, water filtration system, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2102 Spotted Owl Cir
2102 Spotted Owl Circle, Pflugerville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3430 sqft
2102 Spotted Owl Cir Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 4B/3B in Falcon Pointe! - Beautiful 4B/3B in Falcon Pointe! Tile in main living areas w/ carpet in beds, Granite countertops, Center island w/ tons of cabinet space, Covered patio and Pflugerville

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21609 Gallus Drive
21609 Gallus Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1974 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Pflugerville Home! - >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/UAEE_SvWCfk <<<< Grand open-concept living home in a desirable community and access to the best schools in Pflugerville.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1126 Plateau Trail
1126 Plateau Trl, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1623 sqft
1126 Plateau Trail Available 06/22/20 Gorgeous 4 bed, 2 bath in Georgetown Tx - Don't miss the opportunity to view this one story Pinnacle home with open floor plan. Home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20308 Farm Pond Lane
20308 Farm Pond Lane, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2746 sqft
20308 Farm Pond Lane Available 07/18/20 Gorgeous large family home! - Gorgeous large family home, Huge backyard, Kitchen with center island, granite counter tops and stainless steel/black appliances, All bedrooms up w/large game room, Study down

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ryans Crossing
1 Unit Available
6517 Teramo Ter
6517 Teramo Ter, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1515 sqft
Brand new 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the heart of Round Rock! Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, lots of room for storage, and a fenced in backyard. Just minutes from Old Settlers Park, shopping and restaurants .

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Creek
1 Unit Available
713 Tom Kites
713 Tom Kite Drive, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2299 sqft
713 Tom Kites Available 07/01/20 House for lease in Round Rock - Spacious One-Story Home in Forest Creek.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Taylor, TX

Finding an apartment in Taylor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

