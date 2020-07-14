All apartments in Seguin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

Ranch 123

3063 TX-123 · (858) 703-5615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3063 TX-123, Seguin, TX 78155

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 321 · Avail. Sep 16

$924

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 325 · Avail. Sep 1

$939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 824 · Avail. Oct 1

$949

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 522 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Unit 222 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Unit 237 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ranch 123.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
e-payments
online portal
sauna
Please note that pricing shown is only base pricing, which does not include utilities., please call for more details. Ranch 123 Apartments offers its residents an unprecedented level of accommodations. Situated on 10 serene acres in historic Seguin, Ranch 123 is a gated, A+ luxury community, offering all of the comforts and luxuries of a big city, with the charm and character of a small town. Community comforts include a resort style swimming pool with a heated spa, sundeck, outdoor stone fireplace, 24 hour fitness facility, and a billiards room with a flat screen HDTV. Individual luxuries include black on black appliances, vinyl wood plank flooring, designer carpet, crown molding and much more. Come and experience the world of difference that the Ranch lifestyle can provide.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to one month's rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $149 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash: $20/month, Pest: $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 (first pet), $100 (second pet)
fee: $200 (first pet), $100 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carport: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ranch 123 have any available units?
Ranch 123 has 12 units available starting at $924 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ranch 123 have?
Some of Ranch 123's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ranch 123 currently offering any rent specials?
Ranch 123 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ranch 123 pet-friendly?
Yes, Ranch 123 is pet friendly.
Does Ranch 123 offer parking?
Yes, Ranch 123 offers parking.
Does Ranch 123 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ranch 123 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ranch 123 have a pool?
Yes, Ranch 123 has a pool.
Does Ranch 123 have accessible units?
No, Ranch 123 does not have accessible units.
Does Ranch 123 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ranch 123 has units with dishwashers.
Does Ranch 123 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ranch 123 has units with air conditioning.
