San Marcos, TX
Nest Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Nest Apartments

518 Linda Dr · (412) 465-6370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
All Floor Plans Waived App & Admin Fees Look & Lease Special. Complete your application within 24hrs of your initial visit and we will waive your application and admin fees. Cardinal & Hummingbird Get Up To 50% OFF Your 1st Month! Look & Lease Special. Get $300 off your first full month of rent when you lease an apartment within 24hrs of your initial visit. Do you need to move-in quickly? You’re in luck! Move-in before June 30th & get 50% off your first full month of rent.
Rent Special
All Floor Plans Look & Lease Special - Submit your application within 24hrs of your first visit!  See a member of our friendly leasing team for more details. Additional terms and conditions may apply.  Cardinal Look & Lease Special. Get $300 off your first full month of rent when you lease an apartment within 24hrs of your initial visit.  See a member of our friendly leasing team for more details. Other terms and conditions may apply. Valid on first 3 leases.  Hummingbird Look & Lease Special. Get $300 off your first full month of rent when you lease an apartment within 24hrs of your initial visit.  See a member of our friendly leasing team for more details. Other terms and conditions may apply. Valid on first 5 leases. 
Location

518 Linda Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco Gardens

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 26-286 · Avail. now

$987

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 25-282 · Avail. Jul 22

$987

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 22-186 · Avail. Aug 7

$987

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nest Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
basketball court
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
clubhouse
internet access
smoke-free community
Welcome home to Nest Apartments! Our beautiful community offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring modern finishes, designer colors, and superior attention to detail. All of our apartments include hardwood vinyl plank flooring, refinished cabinetry and countertops, brand new black appliances, upgraded blinds, new light fixtures, tiled tub surrounded by glass mosaic accents, and so much more!

Play with your furry friend at our huge bark park, or take a dip in our resort-style pool. For your enjoyment and convenience, we also offer an outdoor basketball court, mini turf soccer field, picnic area with BBQ grills and pergolas, an inviting clubhouse with free WiFi, and 24-hour on-call maintenance. Be sure to find the floorplan that is right for you by taking a walkthrough video tour today, or contact our friendly leasing staff and schedule a personal tour!

Professionally Managed by Shippy Properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: No breed or weight restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nest Apartments have any available units?
Nest Apartments has 4 units available starting at $987 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does Nest Apartments have?
Some of Nest Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nest Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Nest Apartments is offering the following rent specials: All Floor Plans Waived App & Admin Fees Look & Lease Special. Complete your application within 24hrs of your initial visit and we will waive your application and admin fees. Cardinal & Hummingbird Get Up To 50% OFF Your 1st Month! Look & Lease Special. Get $300 off your first full month of rent when you lease an apartment within 24hrs of your initial visit. Do you need to move-in quickly? You’re in luck! Move-in before June 30th & get 50% off your first full month of rent.
Is Nest Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Nest Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Nest Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Nest Apartments offers parking.
Does Nest Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Nest Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Nest Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Nest Apartments has a pool.
Does Nest Apartments have accessible units?
No, Nest Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Nest Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Nest Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
