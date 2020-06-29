All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 935 Sagewood Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
935 Sagewood Trail
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

935 Sagewood Trail

935 Sagewood Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

935 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pre-Leasing for fall! Duplex for rent- Right off of the Texas State university, San Marcos bus route. These are around 1400 square footage each with open kitchen and living room downstairs. Three upstairs bedrooms with private bathrooms in each room and half bath, downstairs. Large walk in closets in each room. Pet friendly with small back yard available. Full size washer, dryer, and kitchen appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, and range. 2 car garage and large driveway for additional car parking.
Duplex for rent- Right off of the Texas State university, San Marcos bus route. These are around 1400 square footage each with open kitchen and living room downstairs. Three upstairs bedrooms with private bathrooms in each room and half bath, downstairs. Large walk in closets in each room. Pet friendly with small back yard available. Full size washer, dryer, and kitchen appliances including refrigerator, dish washer, stove-oven. 2 car garage and large driveway for additional car parking. Right off of the Texas State bus route.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Sagewood Trail have any available units?
935 Sagewood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 Sagewood Trail have?
Some of 935 Sagewood Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Sagewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
935 Sagewood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Sagewood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 Sagewood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 935 Sagewood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 935 Sagewood Trail offers parking.
Does 935 Sagewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 Sagewood Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Sagewood Trail have a pool?
No, 935 Sagewood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 935 Sagewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 935 Sagewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Sagewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 935 Sagewood Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District