Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave refrigerator

Prime location in the historic district of San Marcos & within walking distance to downtown. This house is full of charm and character with original hardwood floors, and finishes that take you back to a simpler time. Lots of extra space to use your imagination, too much to list you have to see it!