Amenities

on-site laundry garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Come see this gorgeous three bedroom 2. bathroom today! This unit has tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and opens up to a nice size living room. Perfect for relaxing or hanging out with friends and family. Bedrooms are very spacious. This property will not be on the market long, schedule a visit today!