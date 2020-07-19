729 Harwood

Amenities

Also available for moth to month lease with rent $2,000 per month. This home located in hot subdivision Blanco Vista. This home has numerous upgrades including tile and hardwood floor, no carpet, separate walk in shower and bath tubs in master bathroom, built in shelves, granite counter top in kitchen, open to Family Room. The house is located by walking distance to Blanco Vista elementary and the church.

The neighborhood amenities include a hike/bike trail, pool, playscape, stocking fishing pond. Subdivision is located right in front of Five mile Damp River.