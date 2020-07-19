All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 729 Harwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
729 Harwood
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

729 Harwood

729 Harwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

729 Harwood Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Also available for moth to month lease with rent $2,000 per month. This home located in hot subdivision Blanco Vista. This home has numerous upgrades including tile and hardwood floor, no carpet, separate walk in shower and bath tubs in master bathroom, built in shelves, granite counter top in kitchen, open to Family Room. The house is located by walking distance to Blanco Vista elementary and the church.
The neighborhood amenities include a hike/bike trail, pool, playscape, stocking fishing pond. Subdivision is located right in front of Five mile Damp River.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Harwood have any available units?
729 Harwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 Harwood have?
Some of 729 Harwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Harwood currently offering any rent specials?
729 Harwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Harwood pet-friendly?
No, 729 Harwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 729 Harwood offer parking?
Yes, 729 Harwood offers parking.
Does 729 Harwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Harwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Harwood have a pool?
Yes, 729 Harwood has a pool.
Does 729 Harwood have accessible units?
No, 729 Harwood does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Harwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 Harwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Hawthorne at Blanco Riverwalk
191 Cotter Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 BedroomsSan Marcos Apartments with Balconies
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXConverse, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University