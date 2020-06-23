All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 709 Chicago Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
709 Chicago Street
Last updated February 5 2020 at 4:58 AM

709 Chicago Street

709 Chicago Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

709 Chicago Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Greater Castle Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE MARCH 1, 2020. SHOWINGS AVAILABLE 2nd week of February- tenants moving out. Beautiful home on a quiet cul de sac, 1.5 miles to TX State University & across from shuttle stop at The Retreat. Established neighborhood close to Crockett Elementary. NO CARPET. Kitchen has 5 burner gas stove, double oven, & granite counters w/bar seating. Open concept living room w/fireplace. Split floor plan. Large master bath w/double vanity & 2 closets. Custom paint. Covered back porch opens to large back yard fully enclosed by wooden privacy fence. Must show proof of income 3X monthly rent ($4,800) or guarantor. Background, credit check, good rental history. Pets allowed upon approval, limited #. Please note: City of San Marcos Single Family zoning restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Chicago Street have any available units?
709 Chicago Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 Chicago Street have?
Some of 709 Chicago Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Chicago Street currently offering any rent specials?
709 Chicago Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Chicago Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Chicago Street is pet friendly.
Does 709 Chicago Street offer parking?
Yes, 709 Chicago Street offers parking.
Does 709 Chicago Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Chicago Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Chicago Street have a pool?
No, 709 Chicago Street does not have a pool.
Does 709 Chicago Street have accessible units?
No, 709 Chicago Street does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Chicago Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Chicago Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District