San Marcos, TX
640 Mill St - A
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

640 Mill St - A
640 Mill St
·
No Longer Available
Location
640 Mill St, San Marcos, TX 78666
Millview East
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 bedrooms - 1 bath, fenced back yard! Some Pets OK! Good price, clean duplex! Washer and dryer hook-ups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 640 Mill St - A have any available units?
640 Mill St - A doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 640 Mill St - A have?
Some of 640 Mill St - A's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 640 Mill St - A currently offering any rent specials?
640 Mill St - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Mill St - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 Mill St - A is pet friendly.
Does 640 Mill St - A offer parking?
No, 640 Mill St - A does not offer parking.
Does 640 Mill St - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Mill St - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Mill St - A have a pool?
No, 640 Mill St - A does not have a pool.
Does 640 Mill St - A have accessible units?
No, 640 Mill St - A does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Mill St - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 Mill St - A has units with dishwashers.
