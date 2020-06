Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Story Home. Nestled in a culdesac street with Mature Trees and large backyard. Beautiful Wood Look Tile Flooring in all Main Areas of the Home. Carpet in Bedrooms. Close to Texas State University, Crockett Elementary, Shopping, Restaurants and more! Pets are negotiable and will be on a case by case basis.