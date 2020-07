Amenities

Adorable townhouse for rent. Walking distance to downtown, TSU and HEB. Pet ok with approval, 2 max and $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Walk in closets, galley kitchen, great counter space, breakfast bar, and lot of natural light, washer/dryer, private patio, with storage room. Pictures of home are from previous year when house was vacant. It is currently tenant occupied and need 48 hour notice to show.