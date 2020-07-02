All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 422 Craddock.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
422 Craddock
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

422 Craddock

422 Craddock Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

422 Craddock Avenue, San Marcos, TX 78666
Hughson Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Conveniently Located Duplex - This 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex is conveniently located and has lots to offer its tenants. The unit has tile in the main living area and carpet in both bedrooms. The house features ceiling fans, large walk in closet in the master, plenty of storage area, fenced private back yard, exterior storage room with washer/ dryer connections, well maintained appliances, eating bar, kitchen nook and a covered parking spot. Owner takes care of the yard, but all utilities are tenant responsibility. Sorry not interested in pets.

Call for a showing 512-396-4580

(RLNE4494362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Craddock have any available units?
422 Craddock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 Craddock have?
Some of 422 Craddock's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Craddock currently offering any rent specials?
422 Craddock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Craddock pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 Craddock is pet friendly.
Does 422 Craddock offer parking?
Yes, 422 Craddock offers parking.
Does 422 Craddock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 Craddock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Craddock have a pool?
No, 422 Craddock does not have a pool.
Does 422 Craddock have accessible units?
No, 422 Craddock does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Craddock have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 Craddock does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 BedroomsSan Marcos Apartments with Pool
San Marcos Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District