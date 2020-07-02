422 Craddock

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Conveniently Located Duplex - This 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex is conveniently located and has lots to offer its tenants. The unit has tile in the main living area and carpet in both bedrooms. The house features ceiling fans, large walk in closet in the master, plenty of storage area, fenced private back yard, exterior storage room with washer/ dryer connections, well maintained appliances, eating bar, kitchen nook and a covered parking spot. Owner takes care of the yard, but all utilities are tenant responsibility. Sorry not interested in pets.



Call for a showing 512-396-4580



