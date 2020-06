Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

MUST SEE! This home is spectacular! 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms with full kitchen. Class A Office/Multifamily/Retail Property. One block from Texas State University. One block from HEB. 3 Blocks from downtown. Close to restaurants and coffee houses. This property has an excellent location and don't come on the market often. Zoned Mixed Use so it has many options for uses. 9 parking spots. Located near two large student housing apartments and sorority houses. This is listed for sale also.