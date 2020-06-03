All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

317 Armstrong Street

317 Armstrong Street · No Longer Available
Location

317 Armstrong Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Victory Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Has front covered patio and a fully privacy fenced backyard with deck.
Central A/C and Heat; Washer/Dryer Connections; Smooth Ceramic Electric Range; Built-in Microwave; Refrigerator; No carpet; All tile floors.
2 minute walk to Victory Gardens Park & H.E.B. Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Armstrong Street have any available units?
317 Armstrong Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 Armstrong Street have?
Some of 317 Armstrong Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Armstrong Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 Armstrong Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Armstrong Street pet-friendly?
No, 317 Armstrong Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 317 Armstrong Street offer parking?
No, 317 Armstrong Street does not offer parking.
Does 317 Armstrong Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Armstrong Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Armstrong Street have a pool?
No, 317 Armstrong Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 Armstrong Street have accessible units?
No, 317 Armstrong Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Armstrong Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Armstrong Street does not have units with dishwashers.

