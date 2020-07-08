306 Mill Street, San Marcos, TX 78666 Millview East
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bed 2 bath house with a fenced in back yard nearby Mill Street Park. Please call our office to set up a showing. We must give a next day notice to our current tenants. Masks and gloves are requested.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 306 Mill Street have any available units?
306 Mill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 306 Mill Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 Mill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.