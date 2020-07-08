All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 306 Mill Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
306 Mill Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

306 Mill Street

306 Mill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

306 Mill Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Millview East

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bed 2 bath house with a fenced in back yard nearby Mill Street Park. Please call our office to set up a showing. We must give a next day notice to our current tenants. Masks and gloves are requested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Mill Street have any available units?
306 Mill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 306 Mill Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 Mill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Mill Street pet-friendly?
No, 306 Mill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 306 Mill Street offer parking?
No, 306 Mill Street does not offer parking.
Does 306 Mill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Mill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Mill Street have a pool?
No, 306 Mill Street does not have a pool.
Does 306 Mill Street have accessible units?
No, 306 Mill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Mill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Mill Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Mill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Mill Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 BedroomsSan Marcos Apartments with Pool
San Marcos Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District