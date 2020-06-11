Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking bbq/grill garage

225 N Comanche St Available 08/10/20 Little Big Town Charm and Lifestyle - Live, Work, Eat, Play in one of the most convenient locations in town. Groceries across the street at the little HEB, Texas State campus two blocks away, walk to the square and walk to Zelicks.



Hard wood floors throughout, remodeled kitchen, huge back yard for your furry friends, back deck for BBQing and entertaining, a one car garage for extra storage, carport, extended driveway provides ample parking and breezy front porch for relaxing.



Schedule showings with office - 512-667-6485

Tenant Occupied, please allow 24 hours notice for showings.



(RLNE3748990)