Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:49 PM

225 N Comanche St

225 North Comanche Street · (512) 667-6485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 North Comanche Street, San Marcos, TX 78666

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 225 N Comanche St · Avail. Aug 10

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
225 N Comanche St Available 08/10/20 Little Big Town Charm and Lifestyle - Live, Work, Eat, Play in one of the most convenient locations in town. Groceries across the street at the little HEB, Texas State campus two blocks away, walk to the square and walk to Zelicks.

Hard wood floors throughout, remodeled kitchen, huge back yard for your furry friends, back deck for BBQing and entertaining, a one car garage for extra storage, carport, extended driveway provides ample parking and breezy front porch for relaxing.

Schedule showings with office - 512-667-6485
Tenant Occupied, please allow 24 hours notice for showings.

(RLNE3748990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 N Comanche St have any available units?
225 N Comanche St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 N Comanche St have?
Some of 225 N Comanche St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 N Comanche St currently offering any rent specials?
225 N Comanche St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 N Comanche St pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 N Comanche St is pet friendly.
Does 225 N Comanche St offer parking?
Yes, 225 N Comanche St does offer parking.
Does 225 N Comanche St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 N Comanche St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 N Comanche St have a pool?
No, 225 N Comanche St does not have a pool.
Does 225 N Comanche St have accessible units?
No, 225 N Comanche St does not have accessible units.
Does 225 N Comanche St have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 N Comanche St does not have units with dishwashers.
